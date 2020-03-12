The state's largest athletics association for private schools is suspending athletics competition effective Friday.
The NCISAA said in a news release:
"As a result of the COVID-19 virus threat to our communities, the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association has suspended all spring sports indefinitely. Suspension of all interscholastic games, scrimmages and/or contests begins Friday, March 13, and will continue until further notice. Member schools may conduct practice and/or training sessions at their discretion. The State Office and Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the situation."
Homar Ramirez, the NCISAA's executive director, said in the news release: “It goes without saying that the NCISAA is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and member schools. We will continue to navigate this situation with the health and safety of all our constituents as the top priority.”
The NCISAA completed its basketball playoffs in February, so none of the association's state championships are affected at this time.
