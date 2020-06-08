After a nearly three-month hiatus, the NCHSAA has a start date for high school sports to resume. But area counties in the Piedmont Triad and Northwest may hold off a little longer.
According to John Sullivan, the athletics director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the county remains in what he described as a “planning process” for a return to high school sports.
“We’re still trying to find thermometers,” Sullivan said. “We don’t have the necessary supplies to start on the 15th. So, you know, it’s going to be sometime after that and we have not set a date yet. So we’re still working through all of that.”
It will begin with limited workouts, as the association implements three phases to a reopening for sports. Local school districts can also control the start date for lifting the dead period along with additional safety guidelines.
The decision comes on the heels of a Zoom meeting Friday, in which the NCHSAA’s board of directors discussed the latest updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a statement from Que Tucker, the association’s commissioner.
“The health and safety measures outlined in this plan were formed utilizing CDC, DHHS, and NCHSAA information at this time,” Tucker said in the statement. “It is recognized, however, that the information and circumstances concerning COVID-19 remain fluid and variable. Therefore, these guidelines are subject to change in conjunction with new knowledge of COVID-19 or changing social condition.”
All sports can resume workouts on June 15, as the NCHSAA released its Phase One guidelines. The association said information for its other phases will be released “in the coming weeks.”
The NCHSAA deemed cross country, golf, baseball, swimming and diving, softball, tennis and track and field as lower-risk, requiring social distancing of at least six feet while training.
Wearing protective equipment is prohibited for football and lacrosse during Phase One. Players will not participate in drills where a lone football is passed around by teammates, and contact isn’t allowed.
The NCHSAA said tackling dummies and sleds must be disinfected after each use as well.
Phase One guidelines for all sports offer information on facilities, including cleaning schedules and disinfection of hard surfaces like chairs, weight room equipment and bathrooms.
Workouts are limited to no more than 90 minutes, and gatherings at outside sites can include up to 25 people — no more than 10 in gymnasiums — and workouts will be conducted in “pods” of the same athletes training together weekly.
According to the guidelines, athletes will be screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms. Plans for entering and exiting facilities to prevent large gatherings are set to be implemented as well.
Locker rooms, along with weight and mat rooms, will remain closed during Phase One and spectators aren’t permitted during practices.
