Results from the state title matches involving area competitors at the NCHSAA individual wrestling championships held in Greensboro on Saturday.
Class 4-A
Northwest Guilford placed fifth out of teams in Class 4-A. The Vikings racked up 91.5 points behind Cornelius Hough, which took the team championship with 113.5.
120: James Joplin (Northwest Guilford) over Maxwell Kiel (Durham Jordan) by fall.
126: Kobe Early (Cary) dec. Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford) 3-1.
170: Donald Cates (Ragsdale) over Terrence Martin (Riverside-Durham) by fall.
285: George Ayino (Winterville South Central) over Marcus Harnarain (Northwest Guilford) by fall.
Class 3-A
Southeast Guilford finished runner-up for the team title with 92.5 points, edged out by Candler Enka's 105.
132: Will Lewis (Western Harnett) over Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford) by fall.
138: Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford) over Luke Masterton (Central Cabarrus) by fall.
285: Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford) over Michael Carvin (Erwin Triton) tiebreaker 2-1.
Class 2-A
Reidsville tied for seventh with East Lincoln — each team scoring 50.5 points. Monroe Central Academy, which amassed 125.5 points, was named the team champion for the second straight season.
120: Kyle Montaperto (Monroe Central Academy) over Elijah Boyd (Reidsville) major decision 18-7.
170: Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover) dec. Tyler Horton (Morehead) 5-3.
