The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s ban on sports-related activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic will expire June 1, but that doesn’t mean workouts will be allowed to resume that day.
The association is still relying on state and local governments to decide when sports and other activities can resume after North Carolina entered Phase One of reopening Friday.
The NCHSAA wrote in email today that, “After consulting with superintendents across the state, it was determined that a set date is necessary and important to help ensure that there is consistency as we move toward what is typically the summer season.”
Since the association suspended athletics March 13 and ultimately canceled spring sports, schools have been in a “dead period.” NCHSAA rules define that as a time of year when “there should be no required activities of any student” and “on-campus facilities should remain closed unless they are open to the general public.” However, unlike in other dead periods, athletes are allowed to participate in virtual workouts supervised by their athletes during the COVID-19 shutdown.
On June 1, summer regulations governing workouts will go into effect for NCHSAA schools, but “These regulations will neither supersede the governor’s mandates and allowances, nor those of the local school system,” the association wrote in the email.
With Phase Two of reopening not starting any earlier than May 22, the NCHSAA will have time to seek input from state government officials before making a decision on whether it will allow any workouts June 1 and beyond.
