NCHSAA PLAYOFFS TUESDAY’S FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

BOYS

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 9 Grimsley 79, No. 24 McDowell 25

No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-16) at No. 10 Glenn (15-11)

No. 18 Page 83, No. 15 Charlotte Myers Park 58

No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 25 Concord Robinson 72, No. 8 Northern Guilford 69

No. 19 Dudley 53, No. 14 Asheville Roberson 38

No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5)

No. 9 Smith 73, No. 24 Alexander Central 44

East

No. 1 Fayetteville Westover 90, No. 32 Northeast Guilford 48

No. 5 Eastern Guilford 72, No. 28 Jacksonville 34

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 8 Goldsboro 96, No. 25 McMichael 58

No. 29 Bartlett Yancey (13-12) at No. 4 Reidsville (23-2)

No. 27 Currituck County 69, No. 6 Morehead 65

No. 10 Holly Ridge Dixon 68, No. 23 Andrews 55

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 58, No. 21 Bishop McGuinness 57

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 11 East Forsyth 51, No. 22 Cornelius Hough 39

No. 2 Glenn (23-2), bye

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), bye

No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 12 Northern Guilford 55, No. 21 Asheboro 54

No. 6 Dudley 73, No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 71

No. 23 Southwest Guilford 53, No. 10 Southwestern Randolph 48

No. 2 Southeast Guilford 75, No. 31 Kannapolis Brown 27

East

No. 9 Southern Durham 67, No. 24 Northeast Guilford 44

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 19 Bunn 57, No. 14 Reidsville 54

No. 23 McMichael (11-12) at No. 10 Andrews (21-3)

CLASS 1-A

East

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness 61, No. 24 Manteo 25

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

