GREENSBORO — Rosters are set for the eighth annual Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star games, which will be played May 22 at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium.
The girls game is 6 p.m. and the boys game follows at approximately 7:45. There also will be an eighth-grade game at 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, and children younger than 12 are admitted free. If the games have to be postponed because of weather, they will be played May 23.
Here are the area seniors and coaches chosen for the high school games:
GIRLS
EAST: Taylor Bridgeforth (Southeast Guilford); Katherine Burgos (Southwest Guilford); Ashley Calhoun (Northwest Guilford); Lucy Froelic (Page); Victoria Game (Southeast Guilford); Annie Gibson (Ragsdal); Sarah Goodwin (Grimsley); Anna James (Page); Delaney Joyce (Ragsdale); Sydney Joyce (Ragsdale); Megan Learn (Northwest Guilford); Sophie Maginnes (Page); Lindsey Nelson (Southeast Guilford); Helen Noone (Greensboro Day); Savannah Ranson (Northwest Guilford); Meredith Sinkler (Northwest Guilford). Head coach: Scott Schutt (Northern Guilford). Assistant coach: Ashlyn Parks.
BOYS
EAST: Paul Ahern (Northern Guilford); Gavin Bathgate (Grimsley); Tyler Bennett (Western Guilford); Will Beyer (Northern Guilford); Patrick Butler (Ragsdale); Thyree Carson (Western Guilford); Landon Clary (Northwest Guilford); Wyatt Coon (Northwest Guilford); Aidan Cosgrove (Northern Guilford); Caison Dillon (Greensboro Day); Eddie Dixon (Southwest Guilford); Lee Dunn (Greensboro Day); Sam Ellison (Grimsley); Ari Goulder (Grimsley); Elliot Holden (Page); Tyler Holland (Northwest Guilford); Bryce Johnson (Northern Guilford); Devon Johnson (Western Guilford); Clayton Joyner (Northwest Guilford); Ian Kilpartick (Southwest Guilford); Nick Roys (Southeast Guilford); Jacob Schulte (Greensboro Day); Hayden Seal (Southwest Guilford); Adam Shea (Page); Henry Sloyan (Page). Head coach: Dan Tichy (Northwest Guilford). Offensive coordinator: Ira Vanterpool (Grimsley). Defensive coordinator: Greg Cosgrove (Northern Guilford). Assistant coach: Don Croom (Northwest Guilford).
WEST: Gus O'Hale (Bishop McGuinness); Joshua Shreve (Bishop McGuinness).