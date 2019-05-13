NCHSAA
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
BASEBALL
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 8 Reagan 6, No. 24 Ragsdale 0
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 12 North Gaston 6, No. 5 Northern Guilford 5
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 2 Ledford 5, No. 18 Reidsville 0
Friday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 19 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, No. 3 Northwest Guilford 5
No. 5 Davie County 9, No. 21 Grimsley 2
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 8 Southwest Guilford 5, No. Asheville T.C. Roberson 3
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 8 Southeast Guilford 5, No. 9 East Chapel Hill 0
Third round
Tuesday's games
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 8 Southwest Guilford (20-7) at No. 1 China Grove Jesse Carson (25-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 8 Southeast Guilford (20-7) at No. 1 New Hanover (22-1), 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinal
Friday's result
CLASS 4-A
Page 12, Cornelius Hough 11
Semifinal
Tuesday's game
Page (14-3) at Charlotte Ardrey Kell (19-2), 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Quarterfinal
Friday's result
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 11, Northwest Guilford 10
GIRLS SOCCER
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 5 Northern Guilford 3, No. 12 Northwest Cabarrus 0
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 4 Fayetteville Terry Sanford 1, No. 13 Southeast Guilford 0
Friday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 5 Page 4, No. 21 Charlotte Olympic 1
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 10 Charlotte Catholic 5, No. 7 Southwest Guilford 0
CLASS 1-A EAST
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness 12, No. 8 Williamston Bear Grass Charter 1
Monday's game
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 11 Northwest Guilford (9-6-2) at No. 6 Charlotte Providence (14-4-0), 6 p.m.
Third round
Tuesday's game
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 14 Reagan (12-4-1) at Northwest Guilford-Charlotte Providence winner
Wednesday's games
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 5 Page (12-3-2) at No. 4 Charlotte Myers Park (17-0-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 13 Watauga (17-4-0) at No. 5 Northern Guilford (18-1-1)
CLASS 1-A EAST
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (14-4-2) at No. 1 Franklin Academy (20-0-0), 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Second round
Thursday's result
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 8 East Wilkes 10, No. 24 Cornerstone Charter 0
Friday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 20 Reagan 11, No. 4 Northwest Guilford 4
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 9 Asheville T.C. Roberson 4, No. 8 Morehead 0
No. 10 Kannapolis A.L. Brown 8, No. 7 Southwest Guilford 1
No. 3 West Rowan 10, No. 19 Rockingham County 2
BOYS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
Grimsley (10-0) at Cornelius Hough (14-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS 1-A
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-0) vs. Bishop McGuinness (15-0) at Fourth of July Park, Kernersville, 4 p.m.
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org
BASEBALL
CLASS 4-A
Quarterfinal
Friday's result
No. 1 Wesleyan 7, No. 8 Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3
Semifinal
Tuesday's game
No. 4 Charlotte Providence Day (18-6) at No. 1 Wesleyan (15-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
Quarterfinal
Friday's result
No. 1 High Point Christian 10, Raleigh Grace Christian 0
Semifinal
Tuesday's game
No. 4 Asheville Christian (9-11) at No. 1 High Point Christian (22-4), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Quarterfinal
Monday's game
No. 8 Harrells Christian (7-12) at No. 1 Westchester (5-8)
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION I
First round
Friday's result
No. 4 Raleigh Ravenscroft 16, No. 5 Greensboro Day 12
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Friday's results
No. 4 Raleigh Ravenscroft 4, No. 5 Greensboro Day 2
No. 2 Charlotte Providence Day 9, No. 7 Wesleyan 0
CLASS 3-A
Quarterfinal
Saturday's result
Asheville Carolina Day 4, No. 3 High Point Christian 3
CLASS 2-A
Second round
Thursday's result
No. 5 Westchester 4, Salem Baptist Christian 1
Quarterfinal
Saturday's result
No. 4 Davidson Day 4, No. 5 Westchester 0
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Tuesday's game
No. 7 Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (8-8) at No. 2 Wesleyan (7-7), 5 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
First round
Friday's result
No. 8 High Point Christian 10, Huntersville SouthLake Christian 8
Quarterfinal
Tuesday's game
No. 8 High Point Christian (3-11) at No. 1 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (17-1), 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinal
Friday's result
No. 2 Greensboro Day 5, Concord Cannon 0
Semifinal
Tuesday's match
No. 3 Charlotte Latin (16-4) at No. 2 Greensboro Day (22-1), 4 p.m.
DIVISION III
Second round
Thursday's results
No. 8 American Hebrew 5, Davidson Day 1
No. 7 Durham Carolina Friends 5, Westchester 3
Quarterfinal
Monday's match
No. 8 American Hebrew (8-6) at No. 1 Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (13-0), 4:30 p.m.