GREENSBORO — After one season as boys lacrosse coach at Grimsley, Ira Vanterpool is moving to rival Page.
Vanterpool takes over a Pirates program that finished 14-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A semifinals under Newton Taylor Babb. Grimsley went 5-12 in Vanterpool's lone season with the Whirlies.
A member of Syracuse University's 1995 NCAA championship team and a captain on the Orange's 1998 team, Vanterpool has worked with multiple high school programs during his coaching career. He served as an assistant varsity coach at Greensboro Day from 2008-2012. Vanterpool became the Bengals' director of lacrosse and varsity head coach in 2012, overseeing the middle school, junior varsity, and varsity teams until 2018. He spent the 2019 season as boys varsity head coach at Grimsley.
“Coach Vanterpool brings a wealth of knowledge to our lacrosse program due to his extensive experience at the high school level and club level," Page Principal Erik Naglee said in a news release. "We are excited about the culture he will create for our student-athletes in the classroom, community and within our lacrosse program."
Vanterpool guided Greensboro Day to six conference championships and was named the US Lacrosse NCISAA Coach of the Year in 2015. He was selected to coach the Inside Lacrosse EPOCH Committed Academy games in 2016, 2017 and 2018 that featured some of the most talented high school prospects in the nation. Vanterpool also was selected to coach in the Warrior-All American games at the University of Massachusetts.
In addition to his high school experience, Vanterpool is the owner and program director at Triad Elite Lacrosse. He has many years of experience related to player and team development, college recruiting and managing all aspects of league play. Vanterpool assisted with the recruitment of over 47 Triad Elite Lacrosse members who went on to play at the college level.
“We are very excited to hire Ira Vanterpool as our men’s lacrosse coach," said Page athletics director Matt Harder. "Coach Vanterpool is well-respected among both the local and national lacrosse communities. His experiences as a head coach and his experiences running multiple successful programs will make him a true asset to the Page lacrosse program."