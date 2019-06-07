Devyn Martinez

Northwest Guilford's Devyn Martinez is the HSXtra.com All-Area Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Compiled by staff writer Spencer D. Turkin, with input from area coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DEVYN MARTINEZ, freshman, attack, Northwest Guilford

• Burst onto the scene in her first varsity season with 96 goals and 43 assists.

• Was part of a young offensive corps that helped lead the Vikings to an 18-1 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA girls lacrosse playoffs.

• All-state and all-conference, as well as her conference’s offensive player of the year.

Coach Kristen Herndon: “Her love and discipline for the game shows through in everything she does on the field. Devyn is a leader who can hold herself accountable, has the ability to take and process coaching and she’ll play any role necessary to win. She is a coach’s dream.”

ALL-AREA TEAM

ATTACK

DELANEY JOYCE, senior, Ragsdale: All-conference selection. … Was the 2018 HSXtra.com Player of the year. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue her lacrosse career, along with twin sister Sydney, at Mars Hill.

SYDNEY JOYCE, senior, Ragsdale: All-conference selection. … An HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue her lacrosse career, along with twin sister Delaney, at Mars Hill.

ISABELLE PARRETT, freshman, Northwest Guilford: One of the young guns who helped lead the Vikings to an 18-1 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs, Parrett had 46 goals and 15 assists. … All-Conference selection.

CLAIRE WORSHAM, sophomore, Northern Guilford: The sophomore all-conference selection scored 65 goals and added 17 assists.

MIDFIELD

AVA SPRADLEY, sophomore, Northern Guilford: Spradley split time between attack and midfield, racking up 72 goals and 31 assists. … Ranked second in Class 3-A in points, with 103, to earn all-conference honors.

HELEN NOONE, senior, Greensboro Day: The NCISAA All-State selection scored more than 150 career goals, including 46 this season. … Also scooped 35 groundballs and caused 15 turnovers for the Bengals. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.

KATHERINE BURGOS, senior, Southwest Guilford: Scored 38 goals and added six assists for the Cowgirls. … All-Conference selection. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.

DEFENSE

AIREN ELLIS, junior, Page: Conference’s defensive player of the year.

MEREDITH SINKLER, senior, Northwest Guilford: Picked up 11 groundballs and had four goals and four assists to earn all-Conference honors for the Vikings, who went 18-1 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.

ABBIE SIEDLE, junior, Northwest Guilford: All Conference selection for the Vikings, who went 18-1 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

GOALIE

SAVANNAH RANSON, senior, Northwest Guilford: Ranson had a .649 save percentage and a 5.6 goals-against average for a Vikings team that went 18-1 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. … All-conference selection. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Greensboro Day: Elsa Karcher, midfield, senior.

Ragsdale: Annie Gibson, attack, senior.

Southwest Guilford: Guadalupe Negrete, attack/midfield, senior; Meghan Whalen, attack, junior.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

