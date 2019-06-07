Compiled by staff writer Spencer D. Turkin, with input from area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DEVYN MARTINEZ, freshman, attack, Northwest Guilford
• Burst onto the scene in her first varsity season with 96 goals and 43 assists.
• Was part of a young offensive corps that helped lead the Vikings to an 18-1 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA girls lacrosse playoffs.
• All-state and all-conference, as well as her conference’s offensive player of the year.
Coach Kristen Herndon: “Her love and discipline for the game shows through in everything she does on the field. Devyn is a leader who can hold herself accountable, has the ability to take and process coaching and she’ll play any role necessary to win. She is a coach’s dream.”
ALL-AREA TEAM
ATTACK
DELANEY JOYCE, senior, Ragsdale: All-conference selection. … Was the 2018 HSXtra.com Player of the year. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue her lacrosse career, along with twin sister Sydney, at Mars Hill.
SYDNEY JOYCE, senior, Ragsdale: All-conference selection. … An HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue her lacrosse career, along with twin sister Delaney, at Mars Hill.
ISABELLE PARRETT, freshman, Northwest Guilford: One of the young guns who helped lead the Vikings to an 18-1 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs, Parrett had 46 goals and 15 assists. … All-Conference selection.
CLAIRE WORSHAM, sophomore, Northern Guilford: The sophomore all-conference selection scored 65 goals and added 17 assists.
MIDFIELD
AVA SPRADLEY, sophomore, Northern Guilford: Spradley split time between attack and midfield, racking up 72 goals and 31 assists. … Ranked second in Class 3-A in points, with 103, to earn all-conference honors.
HELEN NOONE, senior, Greensboro Day: The NCISAA All-State selection scored more than 150 career goals, including 46 this season. … Also scooped 35 groundballs and caused 15 turnovers for the Bengals. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
KATHERINE BURGOS, senior, Southwest Guilford: Scored 38 goals and added six assists for the Cowgirls. … All-Conference selection. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
DEFENSE
AIREN ELLIS, junior, Page: Conference’s defensive player of the year.
MEREDITH SINKLER, senior, Northwest Guilford: Picked up 11 groundballs and had four goals and four assists to earn all-Conference honors for the Vikings, who went 18-1 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
ABBIE SIEDLE, junior, Northwest Guilford: All Conference selection for the Vikings, who went 18-1 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
GOALIE
SAVANNAH RANSON, senior, Northwest Guilford: Ranson had a .649 save percentage and a 5.6 goals-against average for a Vikings team that went 18-1 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. … All-conference selection. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Greensboro Day: Elsa Karcher, midfield, senior.
Ragsdale: Annie Gibson, attack, senior.
Southwest Guilford: Guadalupe Negrete, attack/midfield, senior; Meghan Whalen, attack, junior.