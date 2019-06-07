Compiled by staff writer Spencer D. Turkin, with input from area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CAISON DILLON, senior, attack, Greensboro Day
• Set a state record by scoring 105 goals this season for a Bengals team that went 11-6 and reached the NCISAA Division I playoffs.
• Added 15 assists and scooped up 31 groundballs.
• All-American, NCISAA Division I all-state and all-conference.
• Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
• Played his first two seasons of high school lacrosse at Northwest Guilford.
• Will continue his lacrosse career at High Point.
Coach Rudy Williams: “This is my first year with the program and Caison has been a leader on and off the field for GDS. He is one of the purest scorers I have seen in some time at the high school level. As a coach, I feel his greatest skillset is actually his humble and uplifting attitude. Caison has the ability to score from anywhere on the field, but he is also willing to set up his teammates for them to find success. That is the type of player Caison is, and he will be missed at GDS.”
ALL-AREA TEAM
ATTACK
WILL BEYER, senior, Northern Guilford: The all-time points leader in Nighthawks history with 300, Beyer scored 49 goals this season with 54 assists. … All-state, all-region and all-conference. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue his lacrosse career at Greensboro College.
ELLIOT HOLDEN, senior, Page: Helped lead the Pirates to the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final, scoring 58 goals and adding 37 assists and 38 groundballs. … Second-team all-state and second-team all-region. … Conference’s offensive player of the year. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue his lacrosse career at Robert Morris.
GAVIN COSGROVE, sophomore, Northern Guilford: Northern Guilford’s offensive MVP had 54 goals, 23 assists and 59 groundballs. … Named all-state, all-region and all-conference.
GIACAOMO SANTOMAURO, junior, Northern Guilford: An all-state selection, Santomauro had 53 goals and 31 assists. … Also named all-region and all- conference.
MIDFILED
DECLAN FEELEY, junior, Northwest Guilford: A third-team all-state and second-team all-region selection, Feeley had 20 goals, eight assists and 19 ground balls before his season was cut short by a knee injury.
ADAM SHEA, senior, Page: Considered the best faceoff man in the region, Shea won 79 percent of his draws this season. … Also scooped up 199 groundballs and had one goal and 10 assists. … Second-team all-state and all-region and first-team all-conference. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue his lacrosse career at Hobart.
AIDAN COSGROVE, senior, Northern Guilford: Scored 29 goals and added 27 assists for the Nighthawks. … All-state, all-region and all-conference. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will try to walk on in lacrosse at Penn State.
LONG-STICK MIDFIELD
LANDON CLARY, senior, Northwest Guilford: The Syracuse-bound long stick scored 14 goals with 10 assists, 130 groundballs and 102 takeaways. … All-American, first-team all-state and all-region, as well as his conference’s defensive player of the year. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
DEFENSE
DALTON WILKINS, sophomore, Northern Guilford: Scooped 73 groundballs and scored three goals for the Nighthawks. … All-state, all-region and all-conference.
THYREE CARSON, senior, Western Guilford: The all-conference selection collected 87 groundballs for the Hornets. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue his lacrosse career at Methodist.
WYATT COON, senior, Northwest Guilford: Coon will walk-on in lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy after collecting 43 groundballs, 30 takeaways, six goals and four assists. … All-conference selection. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game.
GOALIE
TYLER HOLLAND, senior, Northwest Guilford: The honorable mention all-state honoree made 149 saves with a .603 save percentage and a 7.8 goals-against average. … Played for the East squad in the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star game. … Will continue his lacrosse career at Catawba.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bishop McGuinness: Frankie Cetrone, attack, freshman; Chase Barber, defense, senior; Nick Madarasz, attack, senior; Gus O’Hale, long-stick midfield, senior; Phillip Pfeiffer, midfield, junior; Josh Shreve, attack, senior; Jimmy Teza, midfield, senior.
Greensboro Day: Xander Craven, midfield, freshman; Lee Dunn, attack, senior; Karlton Gaskon, defense, senior; Ben Griffin, defense, sophomore; Matthew Jefferies, goalie, sophomore; Jacob Schulte, midfield, senior.
Northern Guilford: Paul Ahern, long-stick midfield, senior; Chase Henderson, midfield, junior; C.J. Hill, defense, junior; Ethan Ryan, defense, junior; Connerly Stone, long-stick midfield, freshman; Jacob Wilkerson, goalie, sophomore.
Northwest Guilford: Robbie Boulton, attack, junior; Joe Hirvonen, attack, sophomore; Clayton Joyner, midfield, senior; Blake Lett, midfield, junior; Gavin Turnmire, midfield, senior.
Page: Whit Edwards, midfield, junior; Andrew English, attack, senior; Joey Hennen, goalie, junior; Pierce Hudson, attack, junior; Javondre Paige, defense, junior; Henry Sloyan, midfield, senior; Charlie Stephens, defense, junior; Cameron Walters, long-stick midfield, sophomore.
Ragsdale: Patrick Butler, attack, senior.
Western Guilford: Tyler Bennett, attack, senior.