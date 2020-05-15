CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association and the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association will not hold exposure events the final two weekends of June in Raleigh and Indian Trail as previously scheduled. The decision was a result of the NCAA extending its recruiting dead period for collegiate coaches at least until June 30.
With college coaches unable to attend these events on the scheduled dates and continued uncertainty about North Carolina’s restrictions on large gatherings, these basketball events will not be held June 19-21 in Raleigh or June 26-28 in Indian Trail.
If the NCAA alters the recruiting calendar in such a way that a similar event could be held that also would meet North Carolina’s COVID-19 guidelines, there is a possibility that a new event could be scheduled, the NCHSAA said in a news release. The association will monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed.
