Jaden Lindsay, a contributor on the offensive line during two straight football state title runs at East Forsyth, is a step closer to a college career.
The Eagles' 6-foot-3 and 290-pound offensive guard announced this morning on Instagram and Twitter that he would attend Appalachian State. Lindsay, a rising senior and a three-star prospect by 247Sports, racked up 10 Division I scholarship offers. The Mountaineers extended an offer Jan. 22 to the two-year starter.
App State was one of Lindsay's top choices released May 4. That list included Coastal Carolina, Tennessee, East Carolina and Virginia Tech as well.
Lindsay was a staple on the Eagles' 2019 line that helped generate more than 4,000 yards with a bevy of running backs. That included Ahmani Marshall, who signed with Wake Forest in December, and senior Robbin Smith, who racked up 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns as the team's rushing leader.
East Forsyth coach Todd Willert said in December that Lindsay, who was voted to the Journal's All-Northwest team, averaged five or six pancake blocks per game and was the highest-graded lineman at 91%.
Lindsay was the only returnee to the offensive line in 2019 after the Eagles lost 27 seniors from the previous season. As a rising junior, Lindsay entered the 2019 season with offers from Old Dominion, Liberty and Alabama A&M.
