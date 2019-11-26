hsxtra logo

Tuesday's results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 68, Oak Level Baptist 40

Bishop McGuinness 16 21 15 16 - 68

Oak Level Baptist 14 7 11 8 - 40

Bishop (2-0): Dawson McAlhany 18, Jake Ledbetter 16, Seth Williams 13, Allred 8, Fuller 7, Markun 4, Riek 2.

Oak Level (2-4): Peter VanEerden 13, Kord Walker 10, Kuhn 6, Mullis 4, J. VanEerden 4, Gentry 3, Harrell 2.

Greensboro Day 75, Wesleyan Christian Academy 72

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 25, Carson McCorkle 16, Bryce Harris 10, Young 8, William 6, Pierce 6, Bailey 2, Leake 2.

Wesleyan: Kaleb Brooks 15, Aisaiah Phillips 13, Jacob Charpliwy 10, Dorr 5, Patterson 4, Wiggins 3, Royster 2.

Eastern Guilford 70, Northeast Guilford 46

Eastern Guilford 21  12  24  12 - 70

Northeast Guilford 8  10  10  18 - 46

EG: Dawkins 27, Tate 9, Smith 10, Johnson 8, Rankin 4, Spencer 3, Loring 2, Smitherman 2, Blackstead 2, Whitsett 2, Graves 1.

NG: Gilyard 8, Holli 8, Holley 7, Wayne 6, Herbert 4, Nicholson 4, Malone 3, Williamson 2, Rivers 2, Harrison 2.  

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northern Guilford 67, Northwood 48

Northwood 17 12 6 13 - 48

Northern Guilford 16 14 19 18 -67

Northwood (1-2): Tekeyan Bland 16, Gianna Mcmanaman 11, McClarty 9, Bell 4, Kanaphey 3, Bailey 3, McNaught 2

Northern Guilford (1-0): Jadyn Newsome 17, Janelle Henderson 14, Taylor Hanes 11, Harris 6, Mulry 4, Zlotkowski 4, Gordon 3, Gram 3, Magnussen 2, DeLisa 2, Penn 1

Grimsley 48, Western Alamance 45

Western Alamance (2-1)

Grimsley (1-0): Jordan Holmes 18, Destonie Tisdale 14, Arant 5, Gwynn 4, Russell 2, Sells 2, Webster 2.

