Tuesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest Guilford 3, Lake Norman 1
Scores: NWG 25-13, NWG 25-20, LN 25-17, NWG 25-16.
T.C. Roberson 3, Southwest Guilford 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.
Southwest Guilford: Meredith Scott 11 kills, Valeria Calderon 8 kills, 12 digs; Murphy Riggs 26 assists, 18 digs; Taylor Guglielmo 4 kills; Coree Parker 3 blocks.
Records: Southwest Guilford 21-7.
