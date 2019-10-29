hsxtra logo

Tuesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, Lake Norman 1

Scores: NWG 25-13, NWG 25-20, LN 25-17, NWG 25-16.

T.C. Roberson 3, Southwest Guilford 0

Scores: 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.

Southwest Guilford: Meredith Scott 11 kills, Valeria Calderon 8 kills, 12 digs; Murphy Riggs 26 assists, 18 digs; Taylor Guglielmo 4 kills; Coree Parker 3 blocks.

Records: Southwest Guilford 21-7.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments