WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest Guilford 73, Eastern Guilford 62
Northwest 14 25 24 10 - 73
Eastern 8 23 14 17 - 62
Northwest (5-0): Chris Hampton 24, Robbie Boulton 12, Dean Reiber 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Humphrey 6, Marsh 5, Ballou 3, Carson 2
Eastern (1-4): K. Smith 20, KD Dawkins 16, OJ Johnson 10, Womack 6, Tate 5, Spencer 3, Blackstock 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.