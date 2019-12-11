hsxtra logo

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Guilford 73, Eastern Guilford 62

Northwest 14 25 24 10 - 73

Eastern 8 23 14 17 - 62

Northwest (5-0): Chris Hampton 24, Robbie Boulton 12, Dean Reiber 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Humphrey 6, Marsh 5, Ballou 3, Carson 2

Eastern (1-4): K. Smith 20, KD Dawkins 16, OJ Johnson 10, Womack 6, Tate 5, Spencer 3, Blackstock 2

