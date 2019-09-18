Wednesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest Guilford 3, Cornelius Hough 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.
Records: Northwest Guilford 14-1; Hough 7-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Page 8, Grimsley 1
Singles: Marion Sloyan (P) d. Emma Tillman 6-4, 6-0; Abby Terrell (P) d. Reese Perini 6-1, 6-2; Mary Workman (P) d. Aurora Milholin 6-4, 6-1; Audrey Chen (P) d. Jordan Barakat 6-2, 6-2; Allie Bartlett (P d. Sophia Phillips 6-3, 7-5; Sarah Worth Rogers (P) d. Mimi Marriott 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Tillman/Perini (G) d. Terrell/Chen 9-7; Sloyan/Rogers (P) d. Milholin/Marriott 8-5; Tyler Coker/Mary Claire Haldeman (P) d. Barakat/Jada Willse 8-6.
Records: Page 5-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.