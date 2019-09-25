hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS GOLF

At Greensboro Country Club (Farm course), Par 36

Team scores: Wesleyan 127, Greensboro Day 153

Individual leaders: T-1. Macie Burcham (W), Gabriela Cruz (W) 39; 3. Emmalie Spry (W) 49; 4. Kourtney Kim (GDS) 48; 5. Vicki Shi (GDS) 49; 6. Audrey Kim (GDS) 56.

At Winding Creek Golf Club , Par 36

Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 136, Ledford 139, High Point Central 171, Trinity 179, Glenn 189, Wheatmore 189

Individual leaders: T1. Lauren Hackler (LED), Sophie Scherer (FCD) 41; T3. Ashley Limbacher (LED), EC Neibauer (HPC), Rian Perry (WHT) 45; 6. Ava Gutshall (FCD) 47; 7. Ana Calderon (FCD) 48; T8. Madi Flynt (LED), Rae Klosterman (FCD) 53; 10. Kacey Fulcher (TRI) 54

GIRLS TENNIS

Southwest Guilford 9, Western Guilford 0

Singles: Audrey Serb def. Brooke Henley 6-3, 6-0; Meghan Whalen def. Jordanne Arace 3-0 (ret).; Lanie Van Dorp def. Macy Morgan 6-0, 6-1; Bea Calwitan def. Rachel Johnson 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; Lauren Harris def. Kasanna Veth 6-2. 6-2; Kate Cherry def. Adelisa Kalac 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.

Doubles: Serb/Whalen def. Henley/Morgan 8-2; Van Dorp/Tran Nguyen def. Johnson/Kalac 8-0; Nicole Sapala/Hannah Beamon def. Veth/Ailish Flaherty 8-0.

Bishop McGuinness 5, East Surry 4

Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Sarah Mann 6-3, 6-1; Tara Martin (ES) def. Michelle Petrangeli 6-1, 6-0; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Evelyn Ruedisueli 6-0, 6-0; Rosie Craven (ES) def. Lourdes Lopes 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Abbie Koons 6-0, 6-2; Charlotte Lassiter (BM) def. 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-7.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Mann/Martin 8-1; Ruedisueli/R. Craven (ES) def. Dasher/Lopez 8-3; L. Craven/Koons (BM) def. Bermudez/Lassiter 8-5.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Western Guilford, Mount Tabor, Parkland

at Western Guilford, Greensboro

5000 meter run (Girls): 1. Rebekah Sabbaghrabaio (MT) 23:27.4; 2. Savannah Saunders (WG) 24:48.2; 3. Caroline Gardner (MT) 25:51.3.

5000 meter run (Boys): 1. Jeremy Kern (MT) 19:28.3; 2. Christian Youngdahl (WG) 19:30.2; 3. Howell Hudson (MT) 19:35.5.

Girls team scores: 1. Western Guilford 23 (total time: 2:23:06); 2. Parkland 32 (total time: 2:36:58).

Boys team scores: 1. Mount Tabor 20 (total time: 1:38:23); 2. Western Guilford 41 (total time: 1:43:31); 3. Parkland 85 (total time: 2:14:58).

VOLLEYBALL

Western Guilford 3, Eastern Guilford 0

25-16, 25-8, 25-15

Southwest Guilford 3, Cornerstone 0

25-17, 25-21, 26-24

