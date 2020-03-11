hsxtra logo

Wednesday’s results

BOYS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0

Singles: Alex Chinnasami d. Wyatt Simmons 6-0 6-1; Luca Pestana d. Ian Clark 6-0 6-0; Bobby Peters d. Reece Weaver 6-0 6-0; Chris Muller d. TJ Mendenhall 6-1 6-0; Timothy Hackman d. Jayden Weavil 6-0 6-0; Grant Wilson d. Nick Heavener 6-0 6-0

Doubles: Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley d. Ian Clark-Reece Weaver 8-1; Grant Wilson-Connor Whalen d. Wyatt Simmons-TJ Mendenhall 8-0; Stephen Andress-John Hutchison d. Jayden Weavil-Nick Heavener 8-3.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-2, South Stokes 0-3.

Grimsley 8, Ragsdale 1

Singles: Carl Gedlitschka (G) def. Evan Goodman 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Parker (G) def. Ian Harmon 6-0, 6-0; Zack Davis (G) def Conner Smith 6-2, 6-2; Max Goetz (G) def. Jay Patel 6-0. 1-0 default inj; Alex Wells (G) def. Landon Ramsey 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Goodman (R) def. Alex Gertz 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 TB.

Doubles: Carl Gedlitschka/Joseph Sakalouski (G) def. Ian Harmon/Conner Smith 8-0; Jaden Parker/Zack Davis (G) def. Landon Ramsey/John Atchinson 8-0; Max Goetz/Nick Brandsma (G) def. Teri Keouboula/Rodrigo Gonzalez 8-1.

Western Guilford 9, Smith 0

Singles: Josh Gillis d. Josh Smith 6-0, 6-0; Brad Henley d. Yiason Mio 6-0, 6-0; Collin Dulin d. Elvis Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Alex Pegram d. Ivan Nguyen 6-1, 6-0; Harrison Tedder d. Alexis Agular 6-2, 6-3; Nathan Hamilton d. Jimmy Nguyen 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Gillis/Dulin d. Smith/Danny 8-0; Henley/Pegram d. Nguyen/Agular 8-0; Alex Walters/Hamilton d. Nguyen/Kenny 8-2.

Records: Western Guilford 3-3, 2-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s School 18,

Greensboro Day 4

Goals: St. Mary’s-Eleanor Williams, Izzy Kempson, Eliza Ellerbe 2, Lilly Larson 3, Sally Sandridge 4, Anna Church, Coco Jones 3, Folger Cashion, Aven Murphy 2; Greensboro Day-Lucie Noone, Mary Marshall Rankin 2, Greta Andersen. Assists: St. Mary’s-Eleanor Williams, Izzy Kempson, Lilly Larson, Claire Smith, Folger Cashion; Greensboro Day-Lucie Noone. Shots: St. Mary’s 26, Greensboro Day 6. Saves: St. Mary’s (Gracey Falk) 8; Greensboro Day (Kate Wingate 7, Margaret Manning 8) 15. Draw controls: St. Mary’s 7, Greensboro Day 0.

BOYS GOLF

At Blair Park

Team scores: Bishop McGuinness 152, High Point Central 186.

Bishop McGuinness individuals: Sam Haggas 36, Josh Fisher 37, Daniel Jones 38, Thomas Markun 41.

At Pine Knolls

Team scores: East Forsyth 159, Southwest Guilford 170.

Individual leaders: T1. Kieren Smith (EF), Dalton Pike (EF), Christian Mhutomi (EF) 39; T4. Michael Kramer (EF), Bo Bolick (SWG) 42.

