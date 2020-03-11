Wednesday’s results
BOYS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0
Singles: Alex Chinnasami d. Wyatt Simmons 6-0 6-1; Luca Pestana d. Ian Clark 6-0 6-0; Bobby Peters d. Reece Weaver 6-0 6-0; Chris Muller d. TJ Mendenhall 6-1 6-0; Timothy Hackman d. Jayden Weavil 6-0 6-0; Grant Wilson d. Nick Heavener 6-0 6-0
Doubles: Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley d. Ian Clark-Reece Weaver 8-1; Grant Wilson-Connor Whalen d. Wyatt Simmons-TJ Mendenhall 8-0; Stephen Andress-John Hutchison d. Jayden Weavil-Nick Heavener 8-3.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-2, South Stokes 0-3.
Grimsley 8, Ragsdale 1
Singles: Carl Gedlitschka (G) def. Evan Goodman 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Parker (G) def. Ian Harmon 6-0, 6-0; Zack Davis (G) def Conner Smith 6-2, 6-2; Max Goetz (G) def. Jay Patel 6-0. 1-0 default inj; Alex Wells (G) def. Landon Ramsey 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Goodman (R) def. Alex Gertz 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 TB.
Doubles: Carl Gedlitschka/Joseph Sakalouski (G) def. Ian Harmon/Conner Smith 8-0; Jaden Parker/Zack Davis (G) def. Landon Ramsey/John Atchinson 8-0; Max Goetz/Nick Brandsma (G) def. Teri Keouboula/Rodrigo Gonzalez 8-1.
Western Guilford 9, Smith 0
Singles: Josh Gillis d. Josh Smith 6-0, 6-0; Brad Henley d. Yiason Mio 6-0, 6-0; Collin Dulin d. Elvis Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Alex Pegram d. Ivan Nguyen 6-1, 6-0; Harrison Tedder d. Alexis Agular 6-2, 6-3; Nathan Hamilton d. Jimmy Nguyen 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Gillis/Dulin d. Smith/Danny 8-0; Henley/Pegram d. Nguyen/Agular 8-0; Alex Walters/Hamilton d. Nguyen/Kenny 8-2.
Records: Western Guilford 3-3, 2-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Mary’s School 18,
Greensboro Day 4
Goals: St. Mary’s-Eleanor Williams, Izzy Kempson, Eliza Ellerbe 2, Lilly Larson 3, Sally Sandridge 4, Anna Church, Coco Jones 3, Folger Cashion, Aven Murphy 2; Greensboro Day-Lucie Noone, Mary Marshall Rankin 2, Greta Andersen. Assists: St. Mary’s-Eleanor Williams, Izzy Kempson, Lilly Larson, Claire Smith, Folger Cashion; Greensboro Day-Lucie Noone. Shots: St. Mary’s 26, Greensboro Day 6. Saves: St. Mary’s (Gracey Falk) 8; Greensboro Day (Kate Wingate 7, Margaret Manning 8) 15. Draw controls: St. Mary’s 7, Greensboro Day 0.
BOYS GOLF
At Blair Park
Team scores: Bishop McGuinness 152, High Point Central 186.
Bishop McGuinness individuals: Sam Haggas 36, Josh Fisher 37, Daniel Jones 38, Thomas Markun 41.
At Pine Knolls
Team scores: East Forsyth 159, Southwest Guilford 170.
Individual leaders: T1. Kieren Smith (EF), Dalton Pike (EF), Christian Mhutomi (EF) 39; T4. Michael Kramer (EF), Bo Bolick (SWG) 42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.