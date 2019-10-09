hsxtra logo

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Wheatmore 3, Northwest Guilford 2

Scores: 25-23, 26-24, 25-19.

Records: Northwest Guilford 20-2; Wheatmore 18-2.

CROSS COUNTRY

Piedmont Triad 3A at Western Guilford

GIRLS

Team scores: Southwest Guilford 20, Western Guilford 53, Parkland 63.

Individual leaders: 1. Savanah Saunders (WG) 22:50.32; 2. Claire Monson (SWG) 22:55.88; 3. Reece Burmeister (SWG) 23:11.18; 4. Isabel Davis (SWG) 23:11.43; 5. Hailey Jones (Mt. Tabor) 23:51.96; 6. Amanda Pipkin (SWG) 24:28.80; 7. Teagan Johnson (SWG) 25:04.21; 8. Caroline Gardner (MT) 25:04.99; 9. Grace Parsons (SWG) 25:13.07; 10. Bre Catoe (WG) 25:27.41.

BOYS

Team scores: Southwest Guilford 23, Mount Tabor 32, Western Guilford 87, Smith 109.

Individual leaders: 1. Aman Tsegay (SWG) 17:30.26; 2. Max Villarreal (SWG) 17:38.18; 3. Spencer Leinback (SWG) 18:12.60; 4. John Avery Grubbs (MT) 18:26.90; 5. Jac Murfee (MT) 18:37.55; 6. Ogden Kirk (MT) 18:52.81; 7. Sandeep Chhetri (SWG) 18:53.73; 8. Zachary Patrick (MT) 19:03.93; 9. Conner Inman (MT) 19:15.44; 10. Matthew Jones (Dudley) 19:21.19.

GIRLS GOLF

At Oak Valley GC, par 36

Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 136, Glenn 177.

Individual leaders: 1. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 42; 2. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 44; T3. Rae Klosterman (FCDS), Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 50; 5. Jeannie Reed (FCDS) 51; 6. Carlee Stuart (Glenn) 54; 7. Ava Claire Scherer (FCDS) 57; 8. Laniya Caesar (Glenn) 61; 9. Abby Brown (Glenn) 62; *10. Kelso Harvey (FCDS) 63.

