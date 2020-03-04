hsxtra logo

Wednesday’s results

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McGuinness 2, Western Guilford 1

Goals: Bishop McGuinness- Anna Krawczyk, Emily Silva (PK); Western Guilford-Alyssa Olmedo. Assists: Bishop McGuinness- Lexi Marty. Corner Kicks: Bishop McGuinness 5, Western 2. Shots: Bishop McGuinness 20, Western 10. Saves: Bishop McGuinness (Avery Krivis) 8, Emily Agejew 3; Western (Callie Major) 18.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 1-1-0; Western 0-2-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Southwest Guilford 9, Smith 0

Singles: Apollo Sarrimanolis def. Josh Smith 6-0, 6-2; Trung Nguyen def. Y’Jason Mlo 6-0, 6-0; Bryce Causey def. Elvis Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Parker Perry def. Ivan Nguyen 6-1, 6-0; Yash Patel def. Danny Tran 6-0, 6-0; Mattia Cecchini def. Jimmy Nguyen 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Jacob Rosen/Bo Bolick def. Smith/Tran 8-0; Jason Cronin/Daniel Etheredge def. E. Nguyen/Alexis Aguilar 8-0; Jeff Jones/Tommy Lacey def. J. Nguyen/Kenny Nguyen 8-4.

Records: Smith 0-1, 0-1; Southwest Guilford 2-0, 2-0.

Northwest Guilford 8, Bishop McGuinness 1

Singles: Kyle Zhou (NG) d. Alex Chinnasami (B) 6-0 6-1; Luca Pestana (B) d. Trevor Phelps (NG) 6-4 6-3; Enes Eroglu (NG) d. Bobby Peters (B) 6-0 7-5; Garret Eichlen (NG) d. Chris Muller (B) 6-3 6-1; Owen Vescio (NG) d. Timothy Hackman (B) 6-0 6-1; Reid Rouse (NG) d. Connor Whalen (B) 6-2 6-2

Doubles: Enes Eroglu-Garret Eichlen (NG) d. Alex Chinnasami-Chris Muller (B) 9-8 (7-2); d. Kyle Zhou-Areen Dabagdhav (NG) d. Luca Pestana-Bobby Peters 8-6; Owen Vescio-Turner Johnson (NG) d. Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley (B) 8-2.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 0-2, NW Guilford 1-0.

Grimsley 7, Mooresville 2

Singles: Carl Gedlitschka (GR) def Shannon Hyde (M) 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Parker (GR) def Ashish Das (M) 6-1, 7-5; Joseph Sakalouski (GR) def Rahul Das (M) 6-2, 6-3; Kobey Godbold (M) def. Max Goetz (GR) 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 Tiebreak; Zack Davis (GR) def. Devin Cooke (M) 6-3, 6-0; Alex Wells (GR) def. Benjie Uy (M) 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 Tiebreak.

Doubles: Carl Gedlitschka/Jaden Parker (GR) def Shannon Hyde/Kobey Godbold 8-1; Rahul Das/Devin Cooke (M) def. Max Goetz/Zack Davis 8-6; Joseph Sakalouski/Nick Brandsma def Ashish Das/Benjie Uy 8-6.

Records: Grimsley 1-1; Mooresville 0-2.

BASEBALL

Cannon 4, Greensboro Day 0

Cannon 102 000 1 -- 4 4 0

Greensboro Day 000 000 0 -- 0 1 3

WP: Watson LP: Bowman

Atkins 3, Bishop McGuinness 2

Atkins;002;010;0;--;3;4;1

B McGuinness;011;000;0;--;2;5;1

WP: Marcello Ricigliano LP: Lewellen (0-1)

Leaders: Bishop McGuinness-O’Connor 2-3; Conor Coxwell 1-2, R, SB, BB. AHS-Ricigliano CG, 10 K, SB; J Hooks 2-3, 2 R, SB.

Records: Atkins 2-0; Bishop McGuinness 0-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Forsyth Country Day 16, Bishop McGuinness 0

Goals: A. Dew 6, G. Whicker 2, E. Hiatt, R. DeSabato, O. McNatt, C. Sudler, J. Wooten, MG. Speakman, V. Hattley. Assists: E. Hollar 2, R. DeSabato. Saves: Bishop McGuinness (B. Logino) 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments