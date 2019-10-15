hsxtra logo

Tuesday’s results

GIRLS GOLF

At Greensboro CC, par 35

Team scores: Westchester 136, Forsyth Country Day 141, Greensboro Day 158.

Individual leaders: 1. Madison Dial (WCDS) 42; 2. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 43; T3. Ava Gutshall (FCDS), Deni Lewis (WCDS) 46.

VOLLEYBALL

Wesleyan 3, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-14, 25-15.

Northwest Guilford 3, Page 0

Scores: 25-6, 25-23, 25-15.

Records: Northwest Guilford 21-2, 8-0 Metro 4A; Page 11-10, 4-4.

Bishop McGuinness 3, South Stokes 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 16 kills, 13 digs; Olivia Martin 4 kills; Sofia Lawrence 25 assists, 2 kills; Adriana Koliqi 12 digs, 2 aces.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 18-3, 7-2 Northwest 1A.

GIRLS TENNIS

Page 6, RJ Reynolds 0

Singles: Marion Sloyan def. Emelie Patti 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abby Terrell def. Mercer Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; 3. Anna Schmedes def. Audrey Nelson 6-1, 6-0; 4. Mary Workman def. Allie Hiersteiner 6-0, 6-0; 5. Audrey Chen def. Lia Blackard 6-2, 6-3; 6. Allie Bartlett def. Caroline Bumgarner 6-3, 6-0.

Greensboro Day 5, St. Mary’s School 1

Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. C. Lively 6-0,6-2; T. Parr (GDS) def. S. Sandridge 6-1,6-1; G. Andersen (GDS) def. F. Hogshead 6-0,6-2.

Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr (GDS) def. C. Lively/S. Sandridge 8-0; M. Korbus/G. Andersen (GDS) def. P. Fisher/J. Roscoe 8-2; M. Painter/C. Rein (SMS) def. C. Doss/C. Rainosek 9-8 (9-7).

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments