TUESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Calvary Day 8, Westchester Day 1

Singles: Dory Keever (W) d. Scottie Bing 6-1, 6-2; Abbey Bing (C) d. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-0; Mary Grace Hicks (C) d. Ava Apple 6-4, 6-2; Nicole Allgood (C) d. Sofia Chodri 6-0, 6-0; Lisa Liu (C) d. Olivia Beaver 6-2, 6-0; Celia Odon (C) d. Lucy Heard (tiebreaker) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

Doubles: Scottie Bing-Abbey Bing (C) d. Keever-Beaver 8-5; Allgood-Odon (C) f. Apple-Heard 8-2; Cornelia Gou-Liu (C) d. Chodri-Claire Smith 8-1.

Forsyth Country Day 5, High Point Christian 4

Singles: Irene Duran (HPC) d. Halle Kincaid 7-6 (5), 6-3; Brynna Myers (FCD) d. McKenzie Shane 5-7, 7-6 (4), 1-0 (8); Patricia Walz (HPC) d. Erika Choopani 6-3, 6-1; Nicole Warden (HPC) d. Mary Brooks Hall 6-3, 6-0; Yu Otaki (FCD) d. Kendall Harris 6-2, 6-0; Ashley Bean (FCD) d. Isabella Keifer 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Duran-Harris (HPC) d. Kincaid-Hall 8-6; Myers-Choopani (FCD) d. Shane-Warden 8-4; Otaki-Bean (FCD) d. Walz-Erin Martin 8-2.

Records: High Point Christian 8-2 (7-1); Forsyth Country Day 10-7 (8-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Country Day 4

High Point Christian 2

Goals: FCD Jesse Gargis (Kyle Sudler) 5th; FCD Jordan Skinner (Gargis) 12th; HPC Stephen Ley (Franklin Cox) 25th; FCD Gargis (PK) 47th; FCD Caelan Smith (Blake Parker) 67th; HPC Jackson Davis (Ley) 75th.

Shots: FCD 9, HPC 18

Saves: FCD David Sanchez 7; HPC Jack Segers 2

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, High Point Central 0

Northwest 25 25 25

High Point Central 9 11 15

Records: Northwest 20-1 (7-0); High Point Central 9-11 (1-5)

Calvary Day 3, Westchester Day 0

Calvary Day 25 25 25

Westchester Day 23 22 16

Leaders: Westchester Day - Morgan Grace Connor 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Ella Timberlake 14 digs.

High Point Christian 3

Forsyth Country Day 2

HP Christian 25 22 25 26 9

Forsyth CD 27 25 18 24 15

Records: FCDS 7-9 (5-5); HPC 16-8 (8-2)

East Forsyth 3, Glenn 0

EF  25  25 25

Glenn 22  10  14

Bishop McGuinness 3, Winston-Salem Prep 0

BM 25  25  25

W-SP 8  6 13

Records: Bishop McGuinness 17-2 (6-1)

Leaders: Bishop McGuinness — Jordyn Johnson 9 kills, 4 aces; Olivia Martin 7 kills; Sofia Lawrence 17 assists, 2 digs; Adriana Koliqi 7 aces, 3 digs.

