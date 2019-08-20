Tuesday’s results
GIRLS TENNIS
Greensboro Day 7, Charlotte Country Day School 2
Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. L. Fonville (CCDS) 1-6, 6-3, (10-5); T. Parr (GDS) def M. Sadusky (CCDS) 6-1,6-2 M. Korbus (GDS) def. T. Hippensteel (CCDS) 7-6, 6-1; G. Andersen (GDS) def L. Sasz (CCDS) 6-3,6-4; S. Swank (CCDS) def C. Doss (GDS) 6-4, 4-6, (10-8); J. McDonald (CCDS) def. C. Funderburke (GDS) 6-0,6-0.
Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr (GDS) def. L. Fonville/L. Sasz (CCDS) 8-4; C. Doss/M. Korbus (GDS) def. E. Sutker/T. Hippensteel (CCDS) 8-2; G. Andersen/H. Robinson (GDS) def. J. Sundaram/S. Powers (CCDS) 8-2.
Burlington Christian 9, Westchester 0
Singles: Jaden Wilson def. Dory Keever 8-4; Charly Isley def. Emma Whitlock 8-4; Emily Clark def. Kate Leonard 8-2; Kennedy Madrew def. Ava Apple 8-1; Erin Isley def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Anna Hackney def. Olivia Beave 8-0.
Doubles: Charly Isley/Emily Clark def. Dory Keever/Emma Whitlock 8-6; Kennedy Madrew/Jaden Wilson def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-1; Emma Isley/Erin Isley def. Sofia Chodri/Claire Smith 8-3.
Northwest Guilford 8, Western Guilford 1
Singles: Elizabeth Weidl (NW) def. Brooke Henley 6-0, 6-2: Kate Gentle (NW) def. Jordanne Arace 6-0, 6-1; Kimberly Brown (NW) def. Macy Morgan 6-2, 6-0; Madison Bowen (NW) def. Rachel Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Kalina Rashkov (NW) def. Adelisa Kaloc 6-0, 6-1; Monika Rashkov (NW) def. Natalie Cortes 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Henley/Morgan (WG) def. Katerina Villaran/Lori Brown 8-3; Aliha Younus/Emma White (NW) def. Arace/Johnson 8-3; Olivia Gleeson/Julissa Castillo (NW) def. C. Kalac/Cortes 8-0.
Records: Western Guilford 0-1; Northwest Guilford 1-0.
Northern Guilford 9, McMichael High School 0
Singles: Rhiana Brownell def. Jada Ore 6-1, 6-3; Katharyne Mascia def. Ayden Smith 6-1, 6-0; Samantha Townes def. Dylan Smith 6-1, 6-0; Carmen Wallace def. Olivia Gann 6-0, 6-0; Thalia Wall def. Medina Begic 6-0, 6-2; Amelia Harris def. Autumn Hamby 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Brownell-Wallace def. Ore-Gann 6-1; Mascia-Townes def. Smith-Smith 6-1; Harris-Pope def. Begic-Hamby 6-2.
Records: McMichael 0-1; Northern Guilford 1-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3, High Point Christian 1
Scores: Wesleyan 27, HPCA 25; Wesleyan 25, HPCA 22; HPCA 25, Wesleyan 13; Wesleyan 25, HPCA 21.
Wesleyan: Emma Gonzalez 16 K, 17 D; Megan Martin 15 R; Morgan Downs 4 aces; Ava Brown 5 B.
High Point Christian: Caroline Smith 24 K; Kennedy Powell 13 K; Rosie Langendorfer 13 D; Sydney Bell 8 K; Carson Brooks 8 K.
Records: High Point Christian 5-5
Burlington Christian 3, Westchester 0
Scores: BC 25, WCDS 16; BC 25, WCDS 16; BC 25, WCDS 9.
Westchester: Morgan Grace Connor 3 K, 5 D.
Records: Westchester 0-2.
Bishop McGuinness 3, East Wilkes 2
Scores: BM 25-8; BM 25-23; EW 32-30; EW 25-22; BM 15-7.
Bishop McGuinness: C. Alcantara 14 K, G. Lucinda 27 A, O. Martin 3.5 B, E. Briody 40 D, G. Strader 11 aces.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-0.
Southeast Guilford 3, Glenn 1
Scores: SEG 25-19, Glenn 25-19, SEG 25-17, SEG 25-11.
Western Guilford 3, Ragsdale 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-5, 25-12.
Western Guilford: Lillie Holcomb 8 K, 2 aces, 2 B; Elise Clement 3 K, B; Emma Manlay 5 aces; Jasmine Franco 3 aces.