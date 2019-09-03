hsxtra logo

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell 3, Oak Level 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-4, 25-12.

Caldwell: Sophia Plasman 15 kills; Elizabeth Jones 7 kills; Madison Bozarth 12 digs.

Records: Caldwell 9-4.

Wesleyan 3, Bishop McGuinness 0

Scores: 25-17, 28-26, 25-15.

Wesleyan: Emma Gonzalez 12 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces; Aubrey Kubis 3 aces, 2 blocks; Ava Brown 29 assists.

Grimsley 3, Western Guilford 0

Scores: 30-28, 25-21, 26-24.

Western Guilford: Lillie Holcomb 8 kills, 8 digs; Julia Boes 7 kills; Mariah Headen 4 kills, 4 blocks, Amelia Heide 5 kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ragsdale 8, High Point Central 1

Singles: Olivia Perez (HPC) def. Tala Kiandust 6-4, 6-3; Emma Hodge (R) def. Elizabeth Boger 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Rachel Eskew 6-0, 6-0; Ruby Kemp (R) def. Taylor Jones 6-0, 6-0; Lexi Honeycutt (R) def. Sarah Faith Amos 6-0, 6-0;

Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Tala Kiandust/Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Olivia Perez/Rachel Eskew 8-2; Emma Hodge/Ruby Kemp (R) def. Elizabeth Boger/Caroline Boger 8-2; Lexi Honeycutt/Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Taylor Jones/Sarah Faith Amos 8-1.

Records: Ragsdale 4-0, High Point Central 0-3.

Mount Tabor 7, Western Guilford 2

Singles: Brooke Henley (WG) def. Meg Salt 6-0, 6-1; Ella Rose (MT) def. Jordanne Arace 6-2, 6-4; Madison Rabold (MT) def. Macy Morgan 6-2, 6-0; Mony Madan (MT) def. Rachel Johnson 6-3, 6-1; Audrey Lloyd (MT) def. Adelisa Kalac 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Pollard (MT) def. Kasanna Veth 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Henley/Morgan def. Rose/Madan 8-1; Salt/Pollard def. Arace/Johnson 8-2; rabold/Lloyd def. Kalac/Natalie Cortes 8-0.

Records: Western Guilford 0-5; Mount Tabor 1-2.

GIRLS GOLF

At Jamestown GC, par 36

Scores: Mount Tabor 167, Southwest Guilford 186, Page 198

Individual leaders: 1. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 50; 2. Makayla Key (D) 51; 3. Cate Hettinger (MT) 53; T4. Lauren Munley (MT),

Grace Viola (MT) 57.

