TUESDAY'S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
High Point Christian 3, Westchester 0
Scores: 25-3, 25-14, 25-14.
HPCA: Caroline Smith 21 assists; Kennedy Powell 13 kills; Carson Brooks 6 kills; Sydney Bell 6 kills.
Records: HPCA 13-7, 6-1 PTAC 3A.
Southwest Guilford 3, Western Guilford 0
Scores: 25-23, 25-23, 25-19.
Western Guilford: Lillie Holcomb 15 kills; Olivia Whisnant 7 digs; Maya Stotts 20 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
High Point Christian 9, Westchester 0
Singles: Irene Daron def. Dory Keever 6-0, 6-1; Makenzie Shane def. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-0; Patricia Walz def. Ava Apple 6-1, 6-0; Nicole W/en def. Sofia Chodri 6-1, 6-1; Kendall Harris def. Olivia Beaver 6-2, 6-1; Isabella Kiefer def.Claire Smith 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Irene Daron/Makenzie Shane def. Dory Keever/Olivia Beaver 8-0; Nicole Warden/Cecilia Bradley def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-3; Isabella Kiefer/Erin Martin def. Sofia Chodri/Lily Martin 8-2.
