hsxtra logo

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Wesleyan 3, High Point Christian 0

Scores: 25-17, 32-30, 25-16.

Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 12 kills, 13 digs; Audrey Kubis 5 aces, 5 blocks; Ava Brown 38 assists.

East Surry 3, Bishop McGuinness 0

Scores: 25-22, 25-10, 25-10.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 8 kills, 12 digs; Maddy Seeber 4 kills; Gianna Lucindo 14 assists; Olivia Martin 2 aces, 1 block.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 17-3, 6-2 Northwest 1A.

Southwest Guilford 3, Western Guilford 0

Scores: 25-19, 25-19, 25-17.

Southwest Guilford: Meredith Scott 9 kills, 3 aces; Valeria Calderon 7 kills, 3 aces; Taylor Guglielmo 6 kills, 3 aces; Ashley Zalesky 4 kills, 8 blocks; Coree Parker 4 kills, 7 blocks; Murphy Riggs 26 assists, 2 aces.

Records: Southwest Guilford 15-6, 6-1 Piedmont Triad 3A.

GIRLS GOLF

At Forest Oaks

Teams scores: Southeast Guilford 128, Asheboro 140, Southwestern Randolph 154, Southern Alamance 157, Eastern Guilford 176.

Individual leaders: 1. Chloe Crane (SEG) 39; 2. Riley Hammer (A) 42; 3. Caroline Wright (SEG) 44; 4. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 45; 5. Kyleigh Whittemore (SA) 46; 6. Emma Haywood (A) 47; 7. Hailee Cagle (SWR) 49; 8. Salem Lee (A) 51; T9. Emma Freeman (SWR), Josslin Lothakoun (SEG), Gabby Jefferies 52.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments