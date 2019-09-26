hsxtra logo

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Greensboro Day 2, Caldwell 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0

Singles: Lydia Cortes def Erin Heavener 6-1, 6-2; Michelle Petrangeli def. Ariel Haynes 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher def. Maggie Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def Kayla Rickmon 6-0, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez def Marissa Booth 6-1, 6-0; Charlotte Lassiter def. Flor Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Cortes/ Petrangeli def. Heavener/ Rodriguez 8-0; Dasher/ Lopez def. Collins/ Rickmon 8-0; Bermudez/ Lassiter def. Haynes/ Booth 8-1.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 11-1, 9-0 Northwest 1A.

Greensboro Day 8 Caldwell 1

Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. R. Ortmann 6-0,6-1; T. Parr (GDS) def. M. Stern 6-0,6-0; M. Korbus (GDS) def. I. Gomez 6-1,6-0; G. Andersen (GDS) def A. Baird 6-1,6-0; C. Doss (GDS) def. M. Herrick 6-0,6-0; C. Rainosek (GDS) def. M. Christman 6-4,6-3.

Doubles: R. Ortmann/M. Herrick (CA) def. G. Andersen/H. Robinson 9-8 (7-3); L. Lowe/C. Funderburk (GDS) def. M. Stern/A. Baird 8-2; S. McCorkle/C. McCartney (GDS) def. I. Gomez/S. Ballard 8-5.

Ragsdale 5, Southwest Guilford 4

Singles: Aubrey Serb (SW) def. Tala Kiandost 8-0; Meghan Whalen (SW) def. Ellie Ramsey 8-6; Lanie Van Drop (SW) def. Emma Hodge 8-3; Ruby Kemp (R) def. Tran Nguyen 8-1; Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Nicole Sopala 9-7; Lexi Honeycutt (R) def. Lauren Harris 8-1.

Doubles: Serb/Whalen (SW) def. Kiandost/Ramsey 8-4; 2. Hodge/Dennehy (R) def. Van Drop/Nguyen 8-6; Kemp/Honeycutt (R) def. Sopala/Harris 8-1.

Records: Ragsdale 9-5, 2-4 Metro 4A; Southwest Guilford 8-2, 2-0 Piedmont Triad 3A.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, Page 0

Scores: 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.

Records: Northwest Guilford 16-1, 4-0 Metro 4A; Page 8-7, 2-2.

Bishop McGuinness 3, South Stokes 0

Scores: 25-17; 25-19; 25-17

Records: Bishop McGuinness 13-2, 3-1 Northwest 1A.

Leaders: Bishop McGuinness - Chrisbel Alcantara 7 kills, 1 blk; Jordyn Johnson 5 kills, 5 blks, 4 aces; Olivia Martin 5 Kills; 3 blks; Adriana Koliqi 16 digs, 4 aces; Sofia Lawrence 17 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

At Pine Knolls Golf Club

Team scores: Page 123, East Forsyth 140.

Individual leaders: 1. Harper Shepherd (P) 34; 2. Kate Hunter (P) 39; 3. Chloe Allen (EF) 45; 4. Madison Gregory (EF) 46; 5. Madison Isley (EF) 49; 6. Meera Mheta (P) 50; 7. Kali O’Shields (EF) 52; 8. Marissa Miller (EF) 54.

