Oct. 17, 2019
GIRLS GOLF
Bryan Park Invitational
Team Scores: Page 255, SE Guilford 264, NW Guilford 279, Grimsley 349
Top 10 individuals: Harper Shepherd (Page) 67; Siana Wong (Northern) 75; Caroline Wright (SE) 85; Chloe Crane (SE) 86; Katherine Hunter (Page) 87; Ashlyn Strickland (Northern) 87; Riley Williams (NW) 88; Blake Fuquay (Grimsley) 91; Maggie Mahon (NW) 92; Jenna Lothakoun (SE) 93
VOLLEYBALL
Southwest Guilford 3, Mount Tabor 0
25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Southwest Guilford leaders: Ashley Zalesky 7 kills, 4 blocks; Valeria Calderon 9 kills, 11 digs; Coree Parker 7 kills, 4 blocks; Camilla Garner 5 kills; Taylor Guglielmo 3 kills; Murphy Riggs 26 assists; Camilla Frid 5 aces, 9 digs
Records: SW Guilford 18-6 (9-1)
Mount Airy 3, Bishop McGuinness 2
14-25, 25-5, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8
Records: Bishop McGuinness 19-4 (7-3)
Bishop McGuinness leaders: Jordyn Johnson 22 kills, 19 digs; Maddy Seeber 7 kills; Adriana Koliqi 42 digs, 3 aces; Gianna Lucindo 32 assists, Grace Strader 14 digs.
Western Guilford def. Dudley 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-7)
Leaders for Western Guilford: Jasmine Franco 6 kills, Mariah Headen 6 kills, Sydney Lash 5 kills, Madison Conner 8 kills, Megan McCraw 5 aces
NCISAA 3A 2nd Round State Tournament match
High Point Christian def. Carmel Christian 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
Leaders for HPC: Caroline Smith 48 assists, 13 digs; Sydney Bell 18 digs, 15 kills; Kennedy Powell 17 kills, 16 digs
BOYS SOCCER
West Forsyth 2, East Forsyth 1
Halftime: 1-1
Goals: 1. WF 25" John-John Dickenson (Max Fuehrer); 2. EF 36" Ivan Reyes (Garrett Walker); 3. WF 68" Daniel Bustos (Richmond Griner)
Shots: West Forsyth 6 East Forsyth 9; Saves: West Forsyth 6 (Michael Angell), East Forsyth 3 (Jonah Grix); Corner kicks: West Forsyth 5, East Forsyth 4
Records: West Forsyth 14-3-1 (5-1), East Forsyth 10-6 (3-3)
