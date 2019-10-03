hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest 3, High Point Central 0

Northwest 25 25 25

High Point Central 15 13 20

Records: Northwest 19-1 (6-0)

Bishop McGuinness 3 North Stokes 0

BM 25 25 25

NS 15 17 13

Records: BM 15-2 (5-1)

Leaders: BM — Chrisbel Alcantara 10 kills, 1 bock; Jordyn Johnson 8 kills, 10 digs; Olivia Martin 5 kills, 5 aces; Sofia Lawrence 22 assists, 6 digs.

Caldwell Academy 3, High Point Christian 0

CA 25 25 27

HPC 19 20 25

Records: HPC 15-8 (7-2

Leaders: HPC — Carson Brooks 10 kills, Caroline Smith 23 assists, Kennedy Powell 9 digs

West Forsyth 3, East Forsyth 0

WF 25  27  25

EF  19  25  21

Records: WF 15-4 (5-1); EF 5-13 3-3)

CROSS COUNTRY

Greensboro Day, High Point Christian, Calvary and Westchester Country Day

Boys: Oliver Kreimer (GDS) 18:49; Matthew Dewey (GDS) 19:18; Cole Johnson (HPC) 19:33; Jack Moody (GDS) 20:03; Sterling Sharpe (GDS) 21:27; Josh Ellas (HPC) 21:47

Girls: Abby Morris (C) 22:00; Maggie Wheatley (WCD) 22:39; Mae Moody (GDS) 24:17.1; Kate Dyson (WCD) 24:17.2; Sophia Singer (WCD) 24:35; Anna Sloan Culp (WCD)

GIRLS TENNIS

Southeast Guilford 6, Western Guilford 3

Singles: Brooke Henley (WG) d. Jolie Nhouyvanisvong 8-0; Sofie Patton (SE) d. Jordanne Arace 8-1; Macy Morgan (WG) d. Nya Reed 8-4; Ellie Cauthen (SE) d. Kasanna Veth 8-1; Nirvanah Nak (SE) d. Adlisa Kalac 8-2; Jahda Carter (SE) d. Natalie Cortes 8-4.

Doubles: Henley-Morgan d. Nhouyvanisvong-Reed 8-0; Patton-Cauthen d. Arace-Veth 8-4; Nak-Carter d. Kalac-Cortes 8-3.

Records: Western Guilford: 3-12 (0-4)

