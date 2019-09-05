THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
Grimsley 9, High Point Central 0
Singles: Reese Perini def. Olivia Perez 6-1, 6-1; Emma Tillman def. Elizabeth Boger 6-0, 6-0; Aurora Milholin def. Rachel Eskew 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Philips def. Morgan Mayson 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Barakat def. Sarah Faith Amos 6-0, 6-0; Josie Schneiderman def. Carolina Boger 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Emma Tillman/Aurora Milholin def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger 8-0; Reese Perini/Jada Willse def. Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos 8-0; Evan Bishop/Jordan Barakat G def. Morgan Mayson/Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 8-0.
GIRLS GOLF
At Forest Oaks CC
Team scores: Southeast Guilford 128, Southern Alamance 141.
Individual leaders: 1. Kyleigh Whittemore (SA) 39; 2. Chloe Crane (SEG) 40; 3. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 43; 4. Josslin Lothakoun (SEG) 45; 5. Lucy Martin (SA) 46.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McGuinness 3, Reynolds 0
Scores: 25-5, 25-20, 25-9.
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 6 kills; Chrisbel Alcanctara 4 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Strader 10 aces, 10 digs; Gianna Lucindo 8 assists; Adriana Koliqi 13 digs.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 7-1.
Western Guilford 3, Southeast Guilford 1
Scores: WG 25-17, WG 25-22, SEG 25-19, WG 25-22.
Western Guilford: Julia Boes 8 kills, 2 blocks; Mariah Headen 7 kills, 3 blocks; Elise Clement 7 kills 5 blocks; Lillie Holcomb 6 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs; Amelia Heide 4 kills, 7 blocks, 6 aces.
