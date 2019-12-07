SATURDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 64, Hoggard High School 56
Greensboro Day: Carson McCorkle 23, Cam Hayes 13, Bryce Harris 13, Jaydon Young 7, Brock Williams 4, Christian Bailey 4.
Hoggard: Brandy Rankin 28, Sebastian Haidera 14, Jackson Massey 6, Cameron Blanks 3, Jacob Fisher 3, Kris Gibbs 2.
Northwest Guilford 71, Portsmouth Christian 52
N.W. Guilford 18 20 12 21 - 71
Portsmouth 7 19 9 17 - 52
Northwest: Dean Reiber 20, Chris Hampton 14, Brandon Thomas 10, Josh Humphrey 9, Robbie Boulton 8, Drew Watkins 5, Connor Ballou 3, Jake Kawalec 2.
Portsmouth: Timothy Montgomery 22, Noah Fest 12, Taijon Yorkshire 12, Corey Winbern 4, Chase Stoneman 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.