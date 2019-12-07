hsxtra logo

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 64, Hoggard High School 56

Greensboro Day: Carson McCorkle 23, Cam Hayes 13, Bryce Harris 13, Jaydon Young 7, Brock Williams 4, Christian Bailey 4.

Hoggard: Brandy Rankin 28, Sebastian Haidera 14, Jackson Massey 6, Cameron Blanks 3, Jacob Fisher 3, Kris Gibbs 2.

Northwest Guilford 71, Portsmouth Christian 52

N.W. Guilford 18 20 12 21 - 71

Portsmouth 7 19 9 17 - 52

Northwest: Dean Reiber 20, Chris Hampton 14, Brandon Thomas 10, Josh Humphrey 9, Robbie Boulton 8, Drew Watkins 5, Connor Ballou 3, Jake Kawalec 2.

Portsmouth: Timothy Montgomery 22, Noah Fest 12, Taijon Yorkshire 12, Corey Winbern 4, Chase Stoneman 2.

