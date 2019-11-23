SATURDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 66, Covenant Day 48
Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 14, Trevey 6, Brock Williams 12, Young 5, Carson McCorkle 15, Pierce 7, Harris 7.
Covenant Day: Holloway 6, Bahlberg 4, Serra 2, Hamidou Sidibe 14, Thomas Hailey 16, Nelson 2, Anderson 2, Ufochukwu 2.
Southwest Guilford 62, High Point Central 23
High Point Central 7 2 10 4 - 23
SW Guilford 16 20 19 7 - 62
High Point Central (0-1): Green 4, McDuffie Jr 6, Hill 4, Ramazani 2, Robinson 2, Little 5.
Southwest Guilford (1-0): Goldston 3, Cormack 4, Butchee 2, Bryce Causey 13, Jeremy Mull 19, Theriault 6, Taylor 8, Scott 4, Henry Giant 1, Aamaj Platt 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenn 66, Reagan 16
Glenn 23 16 17 10 - 66
Reagan 5 5 4 2 - 16
Glenn (2-0): Weston 8, Whitehead 4, Gathings 8, Lopez 3, Finch 1, Al. Evans 6, Jacee Busick 17, Iycez Adams 17, Ai. Evans 2.
Reagan (1-2): Barr 7, Gullette 5, Binyard 4.
