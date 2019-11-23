hsxtra logo

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 66, Covenant Day 48

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 14, Trevey 6, Brock Williams 12, Young 5, Carson McCorkle 15, Pierce 7, Harris 7.

Covenant Day: Holloway 6, Bahlberg 4, Serra 2, Hamidou Sidibe 14, Thomas Hailey 16, Nelson 2, Anderson 2, Ufochukwu 2.

Southwest Guilford 62, High Point Central 23

High Point Central 7 2 10 4 - 23

SW Guilford 16 20 19 7 - 62

High Point Central (0-1): Green 4, McDuffie Jr 6, Hill 4, Ramazani 2, Robinson 2, Little 5.

Southwest Guilford (1-0): Goldston 3, Cormack 4, Butchee 2, Bryce Causey 13, Jeremy Mull 19, Theriault 6, Taylor 8, Scott 4, Henry Giant 1, Aamaj Platt 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenn 66, Reagan 16

Glenn 23 16 17 10 - 66

Reagan 5 5 4 2 - 16

Glenn (2-0): Weston 8, Whitehead 4, Gathings 8, Lopez 3, Finch 1, Al. Evans 6, Jacee Busick 17, Iycez Adams 17, Ai. Evans 2.

Reagan (1-2): Barr 7, Gullette 5, Binyard 4.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments