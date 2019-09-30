MONDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
Page 9 High Point Central 0
Singles: Marion Sloyan def. Olivia Perez (6-0,6-0); Abby Terrell def. Elizabeth Boger (6-0,6-0); Anna Schmedes def. Rachel Eskew (6-0,6-0); Mary Workman def. Sarah Faith Amos (6-0,6-0); Audrey Chen def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde (6-0,6-0); Allie Barlett def. Caroline Boger (6-1,6-0)
Doubles: Sarah Worth Rogers/Isabel Igharas def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger (8-5); Mary Claire Haldeman/Reagan Sumner def. Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos (8-1); Emory Simpson & Caroline Fox def. Lilly Bovio & Taylor Jones (8-1).
Bishop McGuinness 6, High Point Central 3
Singles: Irene Duran (HPC) def. Lydia Cortes 6-4,6-1; Michelle Petrangli (BM) def. Mackenzie Shane 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-3; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Nicole Warden 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez (BM) def. Patricia Walz 6-0, 6-4; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Isabella Kiefer 6-1, 6-2; Kendall Harris (HPC) def. Charlotte Lassiter 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Duran/Walz 8-5; Shane/Harris (HPC) def. Dasher/Lopez 9-8 (7-3); Bermudez/Lassiter (BM) def. Warden/Cecelia Bradley 8-3.
Wesleyan 7, Southwest Guilford 2
Singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. MacLean Redmond 6-4, 6-3; MacKenzie Gilliott (W) def. Christina Alentino 6-3, 6-1; Grace LaFever (W) def. Meghan Whalen 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; Lanie Van Dorp (SW) def. Lauren Broderick 6-1, 6-0; Isabella Heinbach (W) def. Gretchen Cross 7-6, 7-0, 6-3; Katie Bullins (W) def. Nicole Sopala 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Redmond/LaFever (W) def. Serb/Alentino 8-2; Gilliott/Brodeur (W) def. Whalen/Cross 8-3; Heinbach/Bullins (W) def. Van Dorp/Nguyen 9-7.
GIRLS GOLF
At Maple Chase Golf Club, par 37
Team scores: Mount Tabor 158, Dudley 169, Southwest Guilford 170
Individual leaders: T-1. Morgan Carson (D), Cate Hettinger (MT) 47; 3. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 51; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 55; 5. Abby Kneisel (MT) 56; T-6. Carolyn Adams (SWG), Makayla Key (D) 58; 8. Aislynn Norman (SWG) 61; 9. Khala Enoch (SWG) 63; 10. Hallie Smith (MT) 64.
At Tot Hill Farm, par 37
Team scores: Wesleyan 127, Southwestern Randolph 169
Individual leaders: 1. Macie Burcham (W) 38; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 42; 3. Emily Spry (W) 47; 4. Emma Freeman (SWR) 54; 5. Hailee Cagle (SWR) 57; 6. Reilly McDuffie (SWR) 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.