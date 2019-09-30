hsxtra logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

MONDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Page 9 High Point Central 0

Singles: Marion Sloyan def. Olivia Perez (6-0,6-0); Abby Terrell def. Elizabeth Boger (6-0,6-0); Anna Schmedes def. Rachel Eskew (6-0,6-0); Mary Workman def. Sarah Faith Amos (6-0,6-0); Audrey Chen def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde (6-0,6-0); Allie Barlett def. Caroline Boger (6-1,6-0)

Doubles: Sarah Worth Rogers/Isabel Igharas def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger (8-5); Mary Claire Haldeman/Reagan Sumner def. Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos (8-1); Emory Simpson & Caroline Fox def. Lilly Bovio & Taylor Jones (8-1).

Bishop McGuinness 6, High Point Central 3

Singles: Irene Duran (HPC) def. Lydia Cortes 6-4,6-1; Michelle Petrangli (BM) def. Mackenzie Shane 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-3; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Nicole Warden 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez (BM) def. Patricia Walz 6-0, 6-4; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Isabella Kiefer 6-1, 6-2; Kendall Harris (HPC) def. Charlotte Lassiter 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Duran/Walz 8-5; Shane/Harris (HPC) def. Dasher/Lopez 9-8 (7-3); Bermudez/Lassiter (BM) def. Warden/Cecelia Bradley 8-3.

Wesleyan 7, Southwest Guilford 2

Singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. MacLean Redmond 6-4, 6-3; MacKenzie Gilliott (W) def. Christina Alentino 6-3, 6-1; Grace LaFever (W) def. Meghan Whalen 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; Lanie Van Dorp (SW) def. Lauren Broderick 6-1, 6-0; Isabella Heinbach (W) def. Gretchen Cross 7-6, 7-0, 6-3; Katie Bullins (W) def. Nicole Sopala 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Redmond/LaFever (W) def. Serb/Alentino 8-2; Gilliott/Brodeur (W) def. Whalen/Cross 8-3; Heinbach/Bullins (W) def. Van Dorp/Nguyen 9-7.

GIRLS GOLF

At Maple Chase Golf Club, par 37

Team scores: Mount Tabor 158, Dudley 169, Southwest Guilford 170

Individual leaders: T-1. Morgan Carson (D), Cate Hettinger (MT) 47; 3. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 51; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 55; 5. Abby Kneisel (MT) 56; T-6. Carolyn Adams (SWG), Makayla Key (D) 58; 8. Aislynn Norman (SWG) 61; 9. Khala Enoch (SWG) 63; 10. Hallie Smith (MT) 64.

At Tot Hill Farm, par 37

Team scores: Wesleyan 127, Southwestern Randolph 169

Individual leaders: 1. Macie Burcham (W) 38; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 42; 3. Emily Spry (W) 47; 4. Emma Freeman (SWR) 54; 5. Hailee Cagle (SWR) 57; 6. Reilly McDuffie (SWR) 58.

