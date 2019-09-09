MONDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
Greensboro Day 6, Bishop McGuiness 1
Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. L. Cortes 6-0,6-2; T. Parr (GDS) def. M. Petrangeli 6-0,6-0; K. Dasher (BM) def. M. Korbus 6-0,6-0; G. Andersen (GDS) def. L. Lopez 5-7, 6-3 (10-7); C. Doss (GDS) def. I. Bermudez 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5); C. Rainosek (GDS) def. C. Lassiter 6-2,6-1.
Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr (GDS) def. L. Cortes/M. Petrangeli 8-0.
Southwest Guilford 7, Western Guilford 2
Singles: Brooke Henley (WG) def. Audrey Serb 2-6, 6-3,(10-8); Christina Alentino (SW) def. Jordanne Arace 6-0, 6-1; Meghan Whalen (SW) def. Macy Morgan 6-0, 6-3; Lanie Van Dorp (SW) def. Adelisa Kalac (WG) 6-0, 6-0; Gretchen Cross (SW) def. Kasanna Veth 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Beamon (SW) Natalie Cortez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Whalen/Gretchen (SW) def. Henley/Morgan 9-7; Arace/Johnson (WG) def. McCaskill/Harris 8-6; Calwitan/Striletchi (SW) def. Kalac/Cortez 8-0
Records: Southwest Guilford (5-0, 1-0), Western Guilford (1-6)
Caldwell Academy 9, Westchester 0
Singles: Rollins Ortman def. Dory Keever 6-1, 6-2; Matti Stern def. Emma Whitlock 6-4, 6-6 (7-4); Isabella Gomez def. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-1; Aislyn Baird def. Ava Apple 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Herrick def. Sofia Chodri 6-0, 6-0; Mallory Chrismon def. Olivia Beaver 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Aislyn Baird/Mati Stern def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-0; The other doubles matches were forfeited because of time.
Page 8, Ragsdale 1
Singles: Marion Sloyan (P) def. Emma Hodge 6-0, 6-0; Mary Workman (P) def. Tala Kiandost 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Chen (P) def. Ellie Ramsey 6-1, 6-1; Allie Bartlett (P) def. Ruby Kemp 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Worth Rogers (P) def. Kelly Dennehy 6-0, 6-1; Mary Claire Haldeman (P) def. Hayley Salthouse 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Tyler Coker/Emory Simpson (P) def. Kiandost/Ramsey 8-3; Anne Kaplan/Alice Kaplan (P) def. Hodge/Kemp 8-6; Dennehy/Salthouse (R) def. Lilly Jones/Molly Holshouser 8-4.
GIRLS GOLF
At Gillespie Golf Course, Par 36
Team scores: Southwest Guilford 164, Mount Tabor 166, Dudley 179
Individual scores: 1. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 50; 2. Carolyn Adams (SWG) 53; 3. Cate Hettinger (MT) 54; 4. Grace Viola (MT) 55; 5. Abby Kneisel(MT) 57; 6. Morgan Carson (D) 59; T-7. Lauren Munley (MT), Abbi Bennett (MT) 60; 9. Khala Enoch (SWG) 61; 10. Aislynn Norman (SWG) 63.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McGuiness 3, Elkin 0
(25-23, 25-12, 25-14)
Caldwell Academy 3, Westchester 0
(25-4, 25-14, 25-8)
Western Guilford 3, East Forsyth 0
(26-22, 25-21, 25-21)
