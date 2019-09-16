hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

MONDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

University Christian 8, Westchester 1

Singles: Dory Keever (W) def. Adele Huffman 8-3; Gracie Myers (U) def. Kate Leonard 8-0; London Fidler (U) def. Ava Apple 8-2; Olivia Jarmon (U) def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Lydia Gerrard (U) def. Claire Smith 8-0; Catherine Glaze (U) def. Olivia Beaver 8-0.

Doubles: Adele Huffman/Gracie Myers (U) def. Dory Keever and Claire Smith 8-1; London Fidler/Olivia Jarman (U) def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-1; Lydia Gerrard/Catherine Glaze (U) def. Sofia Chodri/Lily Wilson 8-1.

Greensboro Day 7, Wesleyan Christian Academy 2

Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. M. Redmond 6-2,6-1; T. Parr (GDS) def. M. Gilliatt 6-0,6-0; M. Korbus (GDS) def. G LaFever 6-3,6-3; G. Andersen (GDS) def. L. Brodeur 6-1,6-1; C. Doss (GDS) def. I. Heinback 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; K. Bullins (W) def. C. Rainosek 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr (GDS) def. M. Redmond/M. Gilliatt 8-2; M. Korbus/G. Andersen (GDS) def. G. LaFever/L. Brodeur 8-2; I. Heinback/K. Bullins (WCA) def. H. Robinson/L. Lowe 8-5.

Southwest Guilford 6, Mount Tabor 3

Singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. Meg Salt 6-3, 6-0; Meghan Whalen (SW) def. Ella Rose 6-3, 6-3; Lanie Van Dorp (SW) def. Madison RaBold 6-4, 6-2; Audrey Lloyd (MT) def. Nicole Sopala 7-6 (7-0), 5-7, 10-4; Tran Nguyen (SW) def. Mony Madan 6-2, 6-2; Rebecca Pollard (MT) def. Maggie Mugi 2-6, 2-6.

Doubles: Serb/Whalen (SW) def. Salt/Pollard 8-3; Van Dorp/Nguyen (SW) def. Rose/Madan 8-4; Mary Poyner York/Chelsea Ivers (MT) def. Avery McCaskill/Lauren Harris 7-5.

GIRLS GOLF

At Oak Hollow Golf Course, Par 36

Team scores: Wesleyan 126, Charlotte Country Day 154, Greensboro Day 159.

Individual leaders: 1. Macie Burcham (W) 37; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 40;

3. Audrey Kim (GDS) 47; 4.Sarah Blair Horner (C) 48; 5. Emmalie Spry (W) 49; 6. Annabelle Thomas (C) 52; 7. Vicki Shi (GDS) 53; 8. Kyel Htet (C) 54; 9. Emma Reilly (GDS) 59.

At Gillespie Golf Course, Par 36

Team scores: Mount Tabor 160, Dudley 161, Southwest Guilford 169

Individual leaders: 1. Morgan Carson (D) 47; 2. Natashia Humphrey (SW) 48; 3. Makayla Key (D) 51; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 52; T-5. Grace Viola (MT), Abby Kneisel (MT) 54; 7. Cate Hettinger (MT) 55; 8. Carolyn Adams (SW) 59; T-9. Abbi Bennett (MT), Khala Enoch (SW), Aislynn Norman (SW) 62; 12. Hallie Smith (MT) 63.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cary Christian def. Greensboro Day

Goals: Cary Christian- Dixon K. (3), Jeska N. (1), Holmes R. (1), Stokes K. (2).

Saves: Greensboro Day- Alt C. 04

Corners: Greensboro Day- 11

Records: Cary Christian 7-2, Greensboro Day 2-5.

VOLLEYBALL

High Point Christian 3, Calvary Day School 0

(25-6, 25-15, 25-14)

CROSS-COUNTRY

Greensboro Day School vs. Caldwell Academy

Boys: Oliver Kreimer (GDS) 20:55; Jack Moody (GDS) 21:36; Sterling Sharpe (GDS) 22:32; Ben Riddle (C) 22:48; Parker Jenkins (C) 23:29; Mason Wierda (C) 23:47.

Girls: Olivia Furst (C) 25:22; Ella Hedman (C) 25:43; Winston Cimino (GDS) 26:10; Claire McDowell (GDS) 26:23; Anna Lewis (GDS) 28:53; Mae Moody 29:29.

BOYS SOCCER

West Forsyth 1, Page 0

Goals: Pearce Lowrey (81)

Shots: West Forsyth- 9, Page- 4.

Saves: West Forsyth- Michael Angell 1, Logan Barker 2; Page- William Fitzgerald 5.

Corners: West Forsyth- 5, Page- 2.

Records: West Forsyth 6-2-1, Page 2-1-5.

Western Guilford 4, Bishop McGuinness 0

