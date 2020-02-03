hsxtra logo

Monday's Results

Boys basketball

Greensboro Day 83, Calvary Day 51

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 22, Brock Williams 14, Bryce Harris 14, Young 9, Noble 8, Leake 6, Bailey 4, Trevey 3, Patel 3.

Calvary Day: Owen Gulledge 14, Hooten 8, Floyd 7, Gibson 5, Wilkins 4, McClenahan 4, Burton 3, Johnson 3, Kunkel 3.

Girls basketball

Page 55, Montgomery Central 34

Page (5-15, 2-2): Reagan Maynard 31, Kirah Lineberry 13, Becker 4, Hamoud 4, Martin 3.

Montgomery Central (4-15): Z. Quick 13, Calloway 9, Joyce 8, Wall 2.

