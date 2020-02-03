Monday's Results
Boys basketball
Greensboro Day 83, Calvary Day 51
Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 22, Brock Williams 14, Bryce Harris 14, Young 9, Noble 8, Leake 6, Bailey 4, Trevey 3, Patel 3.
Calvary Day: Owen Gulledge 14, Hooten 8, Floyd 7, Gibson 5, Wilkins 4, McClenahan 4, Burton 3, Johnson 3, Kunkel 3.
Girls basketball
Page 55, Montgomery Central 34
Page (5-15, 2-2): Reagan Maynard 31, Kirah Lineberry 13, Becker 4, Hamoud 4, Martin 3.
Montgomery Central (4-15): Z. Quick 13, Calloway 9, Joyce 8, Wall 2.
