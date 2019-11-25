Monday's RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Caldwell 80, Triad Baptist 46
Caldwell 22 16 29 13 - 80
Triad Baptist 17 13 8 8 - 46
Caldwell (3-3): Raley 25. Elmore 16, Collins 9, Kupiec 9, Wierda 8, Raley 4, Wierda 3, Childers 2, Arnold 2.
Bishop McGuinness 72, Roxboro Community 70
Bishop 10 21 18 23 - 72
Roxboro 17 19 15 19 - 70
Bishop (1-0): Dawson McAlhany 28, Jake Ledbetter 14, Noah Allred 11, Fuller 7, Pluciniczak 6, Williams 4, Markun 2.
Roxboro (3-4): Darnell Stokes 26, Barry Bailey 13, Pat Paylor 13, Warren 4, Allen 3, Leonard 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.