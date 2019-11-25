hsxtra logo

Monday's RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Caldwell 80, Triad Baptist 46

Caldwell 22 16 29 13 - 80

Triad Baptist 17 13 8 8 - 46

Caldwell (3-3): Raley 25. Elmore 16, Collins 9, Kupiec 9, Wierda 8, Raley 4, Wierda 3, Childers 2, Arnold 2.

Bishop McGuinness 72, Roxboro Community 70

Bishop 10 21 18 23 - 72

Roxboro 17 19 15 19 - 70

Bishop (1-0): Dawson McAlhany 28, Jake Ledbetter 14, Noah Allred 11, Fuller 7, Pluciniczak 6, Williams 4, Markun 2.

Roxboro (3-4): Darnell Stokes 26, Barry Bailey 13, Pat Paylor 13, Warren 4, Allen 3, Leonard 3.

