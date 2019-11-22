hsxtra logo

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 57,

Christ the King 20

Christ the King 2 5 10 3 - 20

B McGuinness 8 13 20 16 - 57

Christ the King (0-1): Kylie Panizza 6, Jada Steele 5, Fishbaugh 4, Nicole Bellar 3, Daniela Evans 2.

Bishop McGuinness (1-0): Tate Chappell 16, Alaila Kreuter 13, MIchelle Petrangeli 10, Charley Chappel 6, Katelynn Williams 4, Katie Deal 4, Francesca Moya 2, Lily Role 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Page 73, Northeast Guilford 59

Page 20 19 18 16 - 73

NE Guilford 7 21 13 18 - 59

Page: Jaden Ellis 15, Mike Maxwell 10, Jonathan Campbell 4, Tyren Farrow 8, Zion Conner 13, Jason Sellers 13, Mac Pearsall 2, Whit Edwards 2, Josh Scovens 4, Tyler Mcyntire 2.

Northeast Guilford: Malone 17, Guinijard 5, Swain 15, Williamson 6, Holley 7, Lewis 4, Herbin 3, Rivers 2.

Greensboro Day 73,

Cannon School 72

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 26, Brock Williams 6, Jaydon Young 4, Carson McCorkle 16, Cason Pierce 7, Bryce Harris 14.

Cannon School: Jaden Bradley 20, Elijah Orminston 2, Jaylen Dibble 2, AJ Pierce 3, Jarvis Moss 19, DJ Nix 26.

Southern Guilford 63,

Western Guilford 51

W Guilford 12 13 11 15 - 51

S Guilford 10 18 23 12 - 63

Western Guilford: Adonis Hayden 12, Silva 2, Smith 4, Kanu 3, Keyun McCullough 14, Zavier Neely 15, Torres 1.

Southern  Guilford: Davis 9, Edmondson 9, Zymir German 13, Millner 5, Roberson 5, Brandon Ruffin 17, Thompson 3, Currie 2.

