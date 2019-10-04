FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
Forsyth Country Day 9 Westchester 0
Singles: Halle Kincaid def. Dory Keever 8-5; Brynna Myers def. Kate Leonard 8-0; Mary Brooks Hall def. Ava Apple 8-0; Erika Choopani def. Sofia Chodri 8-1; Ashley Parsons def. Olivia Beaver 8-0; Yu Otaki def. Lucy Heard 8-0.
Doubles: Halle Kincaid/Mary Brooks Hall def. Dory Keever/Olivia Beaver 8-2; Brynna Myers/Erika Choopani def. Ava Apple/Kate Leonard 8-0; Ashley Bean/Yu Otaki def. Sofia Chodri/Claire Smith 8-0.
Greensboro Day School 9 Calvary Day School 0
Singles: M. Korbus def. A. Bing 8-4; G. Andersen def. M. Hicks 8-0; C. Doss def. N. Allgood 8-0; H. Robinson def. L. Lin 8-1; L. Lowe def. C. Odum 8-3; S. McCorkle def. C. Gou 8-1.
Doubles: M. Korbus/C. Doss def. A. Bing/M. Hicks 8-1; G. Andersen/H. Robinson def. N. Allgood/C. Odom 8-1 L. Lowe/S. McCorkle def. L. Lin/C. Gou 8-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Caldwell 3, Carmel Christian 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-18, 25-15
Forsyth Country Day 3 Westchester 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.