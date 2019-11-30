macyferrara120119.jpg

Macy Ferrara

Macy Ferrara is one of the top athletes in Guilford County, yet she doesn't compete for her high school. The Wesleyan Christian Academy student is a gymnast who competes for her club team and will continue her career at the University of Pittsburgh.

Family: Parents, Carla and Mike Ferarra; brother, Collin (21).

High school goals: "When I first started high school, I was home-schooled to give me more free time because gymnastics was a big part of my life. I set really high goals to earn straight A's and always focus on school work. In gymnastics, I wanted to stay consistent and to earn a scholarship, which I achieved in the long run."

Life goals: "To always stay positive in everything and to always look at the bright side."

On choosing to sign with Pitt: "Ultimately, I chose Pittsburgh because of the education I am going to receive, and when I got there, I loved the campus. My coaches are amazing, along with the girls. Everything is just perfect."

Role model: "One of my old coaches, Mollie Caragol. She really just pushed me and inspired me to keep going with everything even when it got hard."

FAVES

College team: Pittsburgh Panthers

Professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Professional athlete: Shawn Johnson

Sport (other than gymnastics): Basketball

Post-meet meal: Salmon and mashed potatoes

Binge watch: "Grey's Anatomy"

Music streaming service: Spotify

Phone app: Instagram

Thanksgiving food: Mashed potatoes

