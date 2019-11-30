Macy Ferrara is one of the top athletes in Guilford County, yet she doesn't compete for her high school. The Wesleyan Christian Academy student is a gymnast who competes for her club team and will continue her career at the University of Pittsburgh.
Family: Parents, Carla and Mike Ferarra; brother, Collin (21).
High school goals: "When I first started high school, I was home-schooled to give me more free time because gymnastics was a big part of my life. I set really high goals to earn straight A's and always focus on school work. In gymnastics, I wanted to stay consistent and to earn a scholarship, which I achieved in the long run."
Life goals: "To always stay positive in everything and to always look at the bright side."
On choosing to sign with Pitt: "Ultimately, I chose Pittsburgh because of the education I am going to receive, and when I got there, I loved the campus. My coaches are amazing, along with the girls. Everything is just perfect."
Role model: "One of my old coaches, Mollie Caragol. She really just pushed me and inspired me to keep going with everything even when it got hard."
FAVES
College team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Professional athlete: Shawn Johnson
Sport (other than gymnastics): Basketball
Post-meet meal: Salmon and mashed potatoes
Binge watch: "Grey's Anatomy"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Instagram
Thanksgiving food: Mashed potatoes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.