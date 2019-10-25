Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
The Panthers made Parkland one-dimensional early in the game, holding the Mustangs to 31 yards on 33 carries. They also forced three turnovers and converted two of them into touchdowns. Once Parkland QB Camian Shell was knocked out of the game with an injury, Dudley broke open the game and outscored the Mustangs 42-0 in the second half to celebrate homecoming.
After Dudley took the opening possession of the second half and drove 51 yards for a touchdown to go up 21-12, Parkland responded with an 18-play drive that ended with a fourth-down stop by the Panthers at their 7-yard line. During the drive, the Mustangs lost Shell and backup QB Scott Walker to injuries and were forced to run WR Chase Rorie from the wildcat formation on the final play. Dudley drove 93 yards in five plays to extend its lead, and the rout was on.
Three things we learned
1. Dudley is back in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference title race. After a heartbreaking 21-20 loss last week at Mount Tabor, the Panthers responded with an emphatic victory. Now they need some help to claim their first conference championship since 2015. A Parkland win over the Spartans next Friday or a Southwest Guilford win Nov. 8 would give Dudley a chance to at least share the title, provided the Panthers beat Southwest Guilford next Friday and Western Guilford on Nov. 8.
2. QB Jahmier Slade still has to be more effective as a passer if the Panthers are going to make a deep playoff run, but the sophomore made some great reads in the run game. Slade finished with 10 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. If Dudley can get that kind of production from him to complement their deep stable of running backs, the Panthers’ offense will be even more effective. “We saw some things that were open (in the first half) and he didn’t make the best throws,” Coach Steven Davis said of Slade. “But I told him to pick it up in the second half and tapped him on the helmet. He made some better reads and really got us going.”
3. Chase Rorie is one of the most explosive receivers in the Triad. The Parkland senior repeatedly beat Dudley defensive backs and piled up yards after the catch on every reception.
Worth noting
Parkland QB Camian Shell was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, returned briefly, then sat out the fourth quarter. His replacement, Scott Walker, also had to leave the game, but returned after the Mustangs were reduced to running WR Chase Rorie out of the wildcat formation for a couple of series.
What they said
“We went back in at halftime and got refocused. I told them that for some reason we can’t turn Page 1 together. We get started late, but once we start turning those pages together, we’re a pretty good team. … Once we started getting a little bit of pressure on them and got their quarterback on the run and throwing it up, we thought we could get some turnovers. … We had a great week of practice and the results showed tonight ...” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach
“This was just amazing. You really can’t do it without the (homecoming) crowd. Everybody’s hype, that’s just how it is. I see a ring coming.” — Milan Summers, Dudley linebacker/running back
Records
Parkland: 6-3, 2-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A.
Dudley: 7-2, 2-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A.
Up next
Parkland: Mount Tabor, Nov. 1.
Dudley: At No. 7 Southwest Guilford, Nov. 1.
Scoring summary
Parkland 6 6 0 0 – 12
Dudley 7 7 21 21 – 56
P – Chase Rorie 56 pass from Camian Shell (run failed), 1st, 11:11
D – Branson Adams 20 run (Boateng Woodson), 1st, 4:30
P – Matthew Dempsey 20 pass from Shell (pass failed), 2nd, 6:00
D – Marlon Darby 3 run (Woodson kick), 2nd, 2:50
D – Milan Summers 9 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, 9:09
D – Nashon Wilhite 2 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, :16
D – Summers 30 fumble return (Woodson kick), 3rd, 0:00
D – Jahmier Slade 19 run (Woodson kick), 4th, 9:08
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.