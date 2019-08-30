Grimsley (copy)

Grimsley senior quarterback Christofer Zellous: “The team goal is to win a state championship. That’s also my personal goal and something I’ve wanted ever since I came here. It’s been a long time since Grimsley’s won one. This is a team that can do it.”

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Unlike last week, when games were sprayed across four nights, Week 2 will welcome clear skies for high school football.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s for kickoff at 7:30 p.m., but low humidity should make for a terrific event for spectating.

