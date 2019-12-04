WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenn 72, Grimsley 29
Glenn 11 32 20 9 - 72
Grimsley 9 2 15 3 - 29
Glenn: Jacee Busick 20, Iycez Adams 13, Demani Whitehead 11, Jaylyn Gathings 9, Tyler Lamonte 6, Alivia Evans 4, Nakia Weston 4, Amanda Finch 3, Aijah Evans 2.
Grimsley: Jordan Holmes 16, Destonie Tisdale 5, Lauren Sells 4, Tessa Harrison 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest Guilford 62, Eastern Guilford 60
Eastern Guilford 0 16 7 27 - 60
Northwest Guilford 14 24 15 9 - 62
Eastern Guilford (1-1): Kamell 26, Johnson 8, Jayna 8, Bamy 6, Dawkins 5, Graves 3, McCullom 1.
Northwest Guilford (2-0): Chris Hampton 21, Dean Reiber 14, Robbie Boulton 12, Brandon Thomas 6, Connor Ballau 6, Shaq Marsh 3.
Grimsley 71, Glenn 52
Glenn 4 16 18 14 - 52
Grimsley 22 19 10 20 - 71
Glenn (1-3): Zion Dixon 16, Jeremiah Scales 13, Micah Gianey 8,Sterling Vaughn 7, Yorel Harris 6, Julius Reese 2. Grimsley (2-0): Ahmil Flowers 22, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 15, Jayden Waltington 13, Daniel Cooper 12, Luke Jenkins 4, DJ Workman 3, Jordan Wall 2.
Dudley 62, Page 58
Page;18;14;14;12;-;58
Dudley;16;3;21;22;-;62
