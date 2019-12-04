hsxtra logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenn 72, Grimsley 29

Glenn 11 32 20 9 - 72

Grimsley 9 2 15 3 - 29

Glenn: Jacee Busick 20, Iycez Adams 13, Demani Whitehead 11, Jaylyn Gathings 9, Tyler Lamonte 6, Alivia Evans 4, Nakia Weston 4, Amanda Finch 3, Aijah Evans 2.

Grimsley: Jordan Holmes 16, Destonie Tisdale 5, Lauren Sells 4, Tessa Harrison 4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Guilford 62, Eastern Guilford 60

Eastern Guilford 0 16 7 27 - 60

Northwest Guilford 14 24 15 9 - 62

Eastern Guilford (1-1): Kamell 26, Johnson 8, Jayna 8, Bamy 6, Dawkins 5, Graves 3, McCullom 1.

Northwest Guilford (2-0): Chris Hampton 21, Dean Reiber 14, Robbie Boulton 12, Brandon Thomas 6, Connor Ballau 6, Shaq Marsh 3.

Grimsley 71, Glenn 52

Glenn              4  16  18  14 - 52

Grimsley        22 19  10  20 - 71 

Glenn (1-3): Zion Dixon 16, Jeremiah Scales 13, Micah Gianey 8,Sterling Vaughn 7, Yorel Harris 6, Julius Reese 2. Grimsley (2-0): Ahmil Flowers 22, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 15, Jayden Waltington 13, Daniel Cooper 12, Luke Jenkins 4, DJ Workman 3, Jordan Wall 2.

Dudley 62, Page 58

Page;18;14;14;12;-;58

Dudley;16;3;21;22;-;62

