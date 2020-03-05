hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Girls soccer

Burlington Christian Academy 3 Westchester Country Day 0

Goals: [Burlington Christian Academy] Svea Eckstrand, Emma Brown, Zoe Mixon.

Wesleyan Christian Academy 2 Durham Academy 1

Goals: Wesleyan Christian] Caroline Heywood, Kayla Burroughs. Assists: Kayla Burroughs, Kyndal Glover. Saves: Kloe Totel 11.

BOYS TENNIS

Wesleyan Christian Academy 9 High Point Central 0

Singles: Logan Prillaman (W) def. John Sanderlin 6-0, 6-1; Duncan Bell (W) def. Andrew Eskew 6-1, 6-0; Harrison Marx-Ascencios (W) def. Sean Doyle 6-1, 6-3; Jonathan Cimpean (W) def. Slade Howell 6-2, 6-0; John Wagner (W) def. Andrew McLean 6-2, 6-0; Ben McCain (W) def. Phillip Sojka 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Prillaman/Bell (W) def. Sanderlin/Eskew 8-0; Ascencios/Cimpean (W) def. Sojka/Beck Dallas 8-1; Wagner/McCain (W) def. Thomas Wheatley/Howell 8-1.

Northwest Guilford 9 Southwest Guilford 0

Singles: Kyle Zhou def. Jacob Rosen 6-3, 6-1; Trevor Phelps def. Apollo Sarrimanolis 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Garret Eichlen def. Bo Bolick 6-3, 6-2; Enes Eroglu def. Trung Nguyen 6-3, 7-5; Owen Vescio def. Daniel Etheredge 6-1, 6-2; Reid Rouse def. Jeff Jones 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

Doubles: Eroglu/Phelps def. Rosen/Bolick 9-7; Zhou/Rouse def. Sarrimanolis/Bryce Causey 8-4; Vescio/Trevor Johnson def. Nguyen/Etheredge 8-3.

Records: Southwest Guilford 2-1; Northwest Guilford 2-0.

SOFTBALL

Glenn 8, South Stokes 2

South Stokes 000 020 0 - 2

Glenn 200 051 x - 8

South Stokes (0-1): Shelton 1-for-2, 1 BB

Glenn (2-0): Natalie Hardin 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Sydney Parsons 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI.

