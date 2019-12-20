hsxtra logo

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southeast Guilford 61, Eastern Guilford 13

SE. Guilford; 21; 12; 17; 11; -; 61

E. Guilford; 1; 6; 4; 2; -; 13

SE Guilford (9-0): Raven Preston 23, Shunte Bethea 10, Gabby McGough 9, Sydney Roberts 6, Millayna Redd 6, Mykensie Harris 5, Makayla Poole 2. E. Guilford (1-8): Swain 9, Mitchell 2, Buskey 2.

Central Davidson 52, East Davidson 36

Central Davidson; 9; 17; 20; 6; -; 52

East Davidson; 9; 15; 0; 12; -; 36

Central Davidson: Madison Neal 15, Salem Ward 14, Nina Little 8, Sidney Hatfield 5, Zoey Mize 4, Emma Jackson 4, Alex Myers 2. East Davidson: Salem Hill 9, Annie Sechrist 8, Callie Warrick 8, Skylar Grubb 6, Kara Mahan 3, Riley Brown 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Guilford 66, Southeast Guilford 25

Eastern Guilford: OJ Johnson 20, Jayron Rankin 14, KD Dawkins 11, Kamel Smith 10. Southeast Guilford: Fuller 8, Byrd 6.

Northern Guilford 77, Northeast Guilford 46

Northern Guilford; 14; 26; 16; 21; -; 77

Northeast Guilford; 9; 7; 16; 14; -; 46

Northern Guilford: Pleasant 13, Hodge 12, Whitley 11, Spizzo 8, Pyke 7, Emerick 6, Griffith 6, Lomax 5, Helms 5, Hogsett 4. Northeast Guilford: Guinyard 19, Malone 14, Hairston 5, Swain 3, Hall 2, Meclley 2, Lewis 1.

SWIMMING

Robert R Sawyer High School Swimming and Diving Invitational

Combined

1. Grimsley – 1019

2. Reagan – 923

3. Page – 800.50

4. West Forsyth – 634

5. RJ Reynolds – 585

6. Northern Guilford – 571

7. DeMatha Catholic – 406

8. Southwest Guilford – 339.50

9. Northwest Guilford – 277.50

10. Mt Tabor – 271.50

Men

1. Grimsley – 520

2. Page – 504

3. DeMatha Catholic – 406

4. West Forsyth – 384

5. RJ Reynolds – 317

6. Reagan – 263

7. Southwest Guilford – 204

8. Northern Guilford – 203

9. Mt Tabor – 115

10. Pinecrest – 106

Women

1. Reagan – 660

2. Grimsley – 499

3. Northern Guilford – 368

4. Page – 296.50

5. RJ Reynolds – 268

6. West Forsyth – 250

7. Northwest Guilford – 196.50

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments