TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS TENNIS
Caldwell 9 Westchester 0
Singles: Clyde Jung (C) def. Max Verellen 6-2, 7-6 (tiebreak 8-6). Josh Scarborough (C) def. Michael Calabrese 6-1, 6-2. Freddy Orthmann (C) def. Jackson Tuggle 2-6, 6-3, tiebreak 10-5. Hayden Wilson (C) def. Ryan Lim 6-1, 6-1. Grant Collins (C) def. Holland Shoaf 6-0,0-6. Daniel Norris (C) def. Wills Heard 6-0, 6-0. Exhibition Davis Raley (C) def. Christ Ryker 8-0. Doubles: Clyde Jung and Freddy Orthmann (C) def. Max Verellen and Michael Calabrese 9-7. Hayden Wilson and Josh Scarborough (C) def. Jackson Tuggle and Ryan Lim 8-5. Grant Collins and Daniel Norris (C) def. Holland Shoaf and Wills Head 8-1.
Page 9, Ragsdale 0
Singles: Quinn Boxley (P) def. Evan Goodman 6-3, 6-4. William Gregory (P) def. Ian Harmon 6-1, 6-4. Walt Wright (P) def. Conner Smith 6-1, 6-1. (P) Grant Connors def. Jay Patel 6-1, 6-1. Jack Davis (P) def. Landon Ramsey 3-6, 6-2, 11-9. Arjun Singh (P) def. Ethan Goodman 6-1, 6-1.
Southwest Guilford 5, Western Guilford 4
Singles: Josh Gillis (W) d. Jacob Rosen 6-1, 6-2; Brad Henley (W) d. Apollo Sarimanollis 6-0, 6-0; Trung Nguyen (SW) d. Collin Dulin 6-2, 6-0; Daniel Etheredge (SW) d. Alex Pegram 6-2, 6-4; Jeff Jones (SW) d. Harrison Tedder 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (3); Bryce Causey (SW) d. Nathan Hamilton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Gillis/Dulin d. Rosen/Eheredge 8-2; Henley/Pegram d. Sarrimanolis/Causey 8-0; Nguyen/Jason Cronin d. Tedder/Walters 8-3.
Grimsley 5, Northwest Guilford 4
Singles: Carl Gelitschka. (GR) def. Kyle Zhou 6-1, 6-2. Jaden Parker (GR) def. Trevor Philips 6-1, 6-3. Joseph Sakalouski (GR) def. Enes Eroglu 6-1, 6-1. Garret Eichlen (NW) def. Max Goetz 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 tiebreak. Zack Davis (GR) def. Owen Vescio 7-6, 6-0. Alex Wells (GR) def Reid Rouse 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Carl Gedlitschka / Jaden Parker (GR) def Enes Eroglu / Trevor Phelps 8-2. Kyle Zhou/ Reid Rouse (NW) def. Max Goetz/ Zack Davis 8-2. Nick Brandsma / Joseph Sakalouski def. Owen Vescio/ Turner Johnson 8-2.
SOFTBALL
Wesleyan Christian 5, High Point Central 0
WP: Carmen Turgeon LP: De’Laycia Brown
BOYS GOLF
Results: RJ Reynolds 142, Grimsley 158, Bishop McGuinness 169, High Point Central 184.
PTAC Conference match
Greensboro Day 155, Forsyth Country Day 155, Calvary Baptist Day 170, Caldwell Academy 171, High Point Christian 176.
1. Brooks Olin (G) 36; T2. Ben Jordan (G) 37, Philip Clifton (F) 37; 4. Kyle Haas (F) 38; T5. Rhodes Baker (CB) 39, Quinlan Smith (F) 39; 7. Whit Trevey (G) 40; T8. Harrison Hilliard (CA) 41, Henry Andrews (F) 41; T10. Ben Grieves (CA) 42, Jeff Kirkpatrick (G) 42, Jared Waterer (H) 42, Cam Malboef (H) 42.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop McGuinness 4, Atkins 2
Goals: [Bishop McGuinness] Anna Krawych (2), Justine Grimsley, Emilia Pirkl. [Atkins] Allison Wiebking, Austin Huffman. Assists: [Bishop McGuinness] Anna Krawczyk, Nina Corcoran, Lexi Marty, Emily Silva. [Atkins] Allison Wiebkin. Shots: Bishop McGuinness 27; Atkins 15. Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-2; Atkins 1-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wesleyan Christian 8, Eastern Guilford 1
Goals: [Eastern Guilford] Jordan Moore. [Wesleyan Christian] James Willoughby-Ray 3, Stephen Hendrix 2, Ethan Ruble 1, Miller Patterson 1, Walker Kyle 1. Records: Eastern Guilford 0-3; Wesleyan Christian 1-0.
