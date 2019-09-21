HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

hsxtra logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Wesleyan 3, Charlotte Latin 0

Scores: 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

Notes: Anna Royster led with four aces, 13 kills, and 22 digs. Morgan Collins led with four blocks, and Emma Joyce led with eight serve receive passes.

