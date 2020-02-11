hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

TUESDAY’S RESULT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Airy 41, Bishop McGuinness 38

Mount Airy 11 11 9 10 - 41

Bishop McGuinness 6 11 16 5 - 38

Mount Airy (12-9): Grey Moore 14, Kenzie Hodges 7, Morgan Mayfield 6, Addie Phipps 6, Tessa Stovall 5, Elizabeth Heck 3.

Bishop McGuinness (19-3): Tate Chappell 16, Charley Chappell 10, Mary Davis 4, Alaila Kreuter 4, Katie Deal 2, Michelle Petrangeli 2.

Dudley 70, Southwest Guilford 59

Dudley 10 10 16 34 - 70

Southwest Guilford 12 12 12 18 - 59

Dudley: Marissa Wooten 22, Iysis Whitfield 16, Quinzia Fulmore 11, Taneij’a Baldwin 9, Kyra Rhymer 7, Zahara Howie 3.

Southwest Guilford: Nyok 18, Foust 13, G. Slade 7, Hairston 6, Shaw 5, McCullough 3, Marriman 3, J. Slade 2, Taylor 2.

Davie County 62, East Forsyth 54

East Forsyth 6 16 20 12 - 54

Davie County 9 21 13 19 - 62

East Forsyth: Zyun Reeves 17, Will Rhodes 12, Jalen Thorns 12, Ty Lyles 11, Leggett 2.

Davie County: Zaharee Maddox 18, James Reid 12, King 9, James 6, Redmon 6, Taylor 5, Johnson  2, Williams 2, Smith 2. 

