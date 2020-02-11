TUESDAY’S RESULT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Airy 41, Bishop McGuinness 38
Mount Airy 11 11 9 10 - 41
Bishop McGuinness 6 11 16 5 - 38
Mount Airy (12-9): Grey Moore 14, Kenzie Hodges 7, Morgan Mayfield 6, Addie Phipps 6, Tessa Stovall 5, Elizabeth Heck 3.
Bishop McGuinness (19-3): Tate Chappell 16, Charley Chappell 10, Mary Davis 4, Alaila Kreuter 4, Katie Deal 2, Michelle Petrangeli 2.
Dudley 70, Southwest Guilford 59
Dudley 10 10 16 34 - 70
Southwest Guilford 12 12 12 18 - 59
Dudley: Marissa Wooten 22, Iysis Whitfield 16, Quinzia Fulmore 11, Taneij’a Baldwin 9, Kyra Rhymer 7, Zahara Howie 3.
Southwest Guilford: Nyok 18, Foust 13, G. Slade 7, Hairston 6, Shaw 5, McCullough 3, Marriman 3, J. Slade 2, Taylor 2.
Davie County 62, East Forsyth 54
East Forsyth 6 16 20 12 - 54
Davie County 9 21 13 19 - 62
East Forsyth: Zyun Reeves 17, Will Rhodes 12, Jalen Thorns 12, Ty Lyles 11, Leggett 2.
Davie County: Zaharee Maddox 18, James Reid 12, King 9, James 6, Redmon 6, Taylor 5, Johnson 2, Williams 2, Smith 2.
