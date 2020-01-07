hsxtra logo (copy)

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Greensboro Day 66, Calvary Day 47

Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 21, Whit Trevey 14, Cason Pierce 8, Christian Bailey 7, Cam Leake 6, Jaydon Young 5, Rahul Patel 3, Bryce Harris 2.

Calvary Day: James Wilkins 18, Charles McClendon 9, Javon Floyd 8, Owen Gulledge 6, Jack Hooten 4, Zech Gibson 2.

Northwest Guilford 70, Austrailian Travel Team 33

AUS Travel 9 8 9 7 - 33

NW Guilford 13 18 18 21 - 70

Australian Travel Team: Not available.

Northwest Guilford: Hampton 22, Watkins 10, Humphrey 9, Kawalec 8, Ballou 6, Carson 6, Hartzell 5.

Eastern Guilford 93, Southern Alamance 64

Eastern Guilford 29 18 29 17 - 93

Southern Alamance 14 14 18 18 - 64

Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 30, Kamel Smith 18, OJ Johnson 11, Michael Loring 9.

Southern Alamance: Brewer 32, Thompson 18.

Person 63, Northern Guilford 60

Person 20 15 4 24 - 63

Northern Guilford 8 21 21 10 - 60

Person: Bailey 24, Newman 11, Bumphus 6, Thompson 6, Outlaw 5, Norwood 3, Young 3, Black 2, Clayton 2.

Northern Guilford: Hodge 19, Whitley 13, Lomax 10, Sims 10, Pleasant 8.

Mt. Tabor 78, Western Guilford 42

Mt. Tabor 27 17 19 15 - 78

Western Guilford 9 13 11 9 - 42

Mt. Tabor: Davis Blackwell 18, Jakob Moore 17, Shaylen Woodberry 9, Gunner Walters 9, AJ Reeves 7, Daniel Fulp 6, Josiah Banks 5, Finley Simons 5, Von Campbell 2.

Western Guilford: Hayden Adonis 19, McCullough 8, Smith 7.

Smith 74, Dudley 51

Smith 15 16 19 24 - 74

Dudley 11 8 16 16 - 51

Smith (12-2): Silas Mason 18, Khalid Hinds 16, Nick McMullen 16, Hargrove 7, Setzer 6, Moore 4, Williams 3.

Dudley (11-2): Gamble 16, Stockton 9, Dickerson 6, Wood 6, Braswell 6, Wynn 3, Elliot 2, McCall 2, Brewer 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northern Guilford 59, Person 51

Person 20 3 8 20 - 51

Northern Guilford 14 23 16 6 - 59

Person: Nydriya Marne 19, Kayleigh Clarke 9, Alexzia Thompson 9, Kelcey Mangum 6, Aaliyah Jones 6, Madison Dunkley 2.

N. Guilford: Taylor Hanes 19, Jayla Harris 16, Jadyn Newsome 8, Mikayla Penn 7, Christina DeLisa 5, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.

Mt. Tabor 57, Western Guilford 49

Western Guilford;14;13;7;15;-;39

Mt. Tabor;20;11;14;12;-;57

Western Guilford: Jemoni Carter 22, LA Oliver 14, Ella Butler 9, Oge Okeke 2, Destini Perry 2.

Mt. Tabor: Wright 18, Pereira 13, Broons 10, Denevi 9, Fowler 4, Walters 3.

