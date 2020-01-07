TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Greensboro Day 66, Calvary Day 47
Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 21, Whit Trevey 14, Cason Pierce 8, Christian Bailey 7, Cam Leake 6, Jaydon Young 5, Rahul Patel 3, Bryce Harris 2.
Calvary Day: James Wilkins 18, Charles McClendon 9, Javon Floyd 8, Owen Gulledge 6, Jack Hooten 4, Zech Gibson 2.
Northwest Guilford 70, Austrailian Travel Team 33
AUS Travel 9 8 9 7 - 33
NW Guilford 13 18 18 21 - 70
Australian Travel Team: Not available.
Northwest Guilford: Hampton 22, Watkins 10, Humphrey 9, Kawalec 8, Ballou 6, Carson 6, Hartzell 5.
Eastern Guilford 93, Southern Alamance 64
Eastern Guilford 29 18 29 17 - 93
Southern Alamance 14 14 18 18 - 64
Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 30, Kamel Smith 18, OJ Johnson 11, Michael Loring 9.
Southern Alamance: Brewer 32, Thompson 18.
Person 63, Northern Guilford 60
Person 20 15 4 24 - 63
Northern Guilford 8 21 21 10 - 60
Person: Bailey 24, Newman 11, Bumphus 6, Thompson 6, Outlaw 5, Norwood 3, Young 3, Black 2, Clayton 2.
Northern Guilford: Hodge 19, Whitley 13, Lomax 10, Sims 10, Pleasant 8.
Mt. Tabor 78, Western Guilford 42
Mt. Tabor 27 17 19 15 - 78
Western Guilford 9 13 11 9 - 42
Mt. Tabor: Davis Blackwell 18, Jakob Moore 17, Shaylen Woodberry 9, Gunner Walters 9, AJ Reeves 7, Daniel Fulp 6, Josiah Banks 5, Finley Simons 5, Von Campbell 2.
Western Guilford: Hayden Adonis 19, McCullough 8, Smith 7.
Smith 74, Dudley 51
Smith 15 16 19 24 - 74
Dudley 11 8 16 16 - 51
Smith (12-2): Silas Mason 18, Khalid Hinds 16, Nick McMullen 16, Hargrove 7, Setzer 6, Moore 4, Williams 3.
Dudley (11-2): Gamble 16, Stockton 9, Dickerson 6, Wood 6, Braswell 6, Wynn 3, Elliot 2, McCall 2, Brewer 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 59, Person 51
Person 20 3 8 20 - 51
Northern Guilford 14 23 16 6 - 59
Person: Nydriya Marne 19, Kayleigh Clarke 9, Alexzia Thompson 9, Kelcey Mangum 6, Aaliyah Jones 6, Madison Dunkley 2.
N. Guilford: Taylor Hanes 19, Jayla Harris 16, Jadyn Newsome 8, Mikayla Penn 7, Christina DeLisa 5, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.
Mt. Tabor 57, Western Guilford 49
Western Guilford;14;13;7;15;-;39
Mt. Tabor;20;11;14;12;-;57
Western Guilford: Jemoni Carter 22, LA Oliver 14, Ella Butler 9, Oge Okeke 2, Destini Perry 2.
Mt. Tabor: Wright 18, Pereira 13, Broons 10, Denevi 9, Fowler 4, Walters 3.
