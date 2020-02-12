WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Page 56, High Point Central 38
Page 8 18 14 16 - 56
High Point Central 5 8 11 14 - 38
Page (6-17): Reagan Maynard 16, Kirah Lineberry 15, Leilla Hamoud 10, Brooke Becker 7, Skylar Hitchens 7, Amiya Martin 2.
High Point Central (0-20): Anna Kraisnik 17, Janiya Mitchell 12, Alana Smith 3, Jayah Shannon 2, Khalayah Cochrane 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest Guilford 100, Ragsdale 69
Northwest Guilford 29 27 24 20 - 100
Ragsdale 20 18 16 15 - 69
Northwest Guilford (20-3): Dean Reiber 26, Chris Hampton 18, Robbie Boulton 15, Josh Humphrey 11, Shaq Marsh 8, Brandon Thomas 7, Jackson Hartzell 6, Drew Watkins 6, Conner Ballou 3.
Ragsdale (8-15): Jordan J. 18, Andrew S. 8, Jermiah M. 6, Cameron C. 6, Morgan A. 5, Jahmer J. 4, Aaron F. 4, Jaylen W. 4, Aiden F. 3.
