hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Page 56, High Point Central 38

Page 8 18 14 16 - 56

High Point Central 5 8 11 14 - 38

Page (6-17): Reagan Maynard 16, Kirah Lineberry 15, Leilla Hamoud 10, Brooke Becker 7, Skylar Hitchens 7, Amiya Martin 2.

High Point Central (0-20): Anna Kraisnik 17, Janiya Mitchell 12, Alana Smith 3, Jayah Shannon 2, Khalayah Cochrane 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Guilford 100, Ragsdale 69

Northwest Guilford 29 27 24 20 - 100

Ragsdale 20 18 16 15 - 69

Northwest Guilford (20-3): Dean Reiber 26, Chris Hampton 18, Robbie Boulton 15, Josh Humphrey 11, Shaq Marsh 8, Brandon Thomas 7, Jackson Hartzell 6, Drew Watkins 6, Conner Ballou 3.

Ragsdale (8-15): Jordan J. 18, Andrew S. 8, Jermiah M. 6, Cameron C. 6, Morgan A. 5, Jahmer J. 4, Aaron F. 4, Jaylen W. 4, Aiden F. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments